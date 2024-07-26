Donald Trump Or Kamala Harris: Astrology Expert Predicts The Next US President

Pic: AFP

I remember, in the last US election, the astrologer community was betting on Donald Trump winning again. However, I predicted Joe Biden’s victory and was trolled on social media. But, I was proved right. After Biden’s win, I had also predicted that Trump supporters would indulge in riots immediately after the elections. This was based on the US’s astrology chart.

Now, the much-awaited elections are slated for November 2024. Initially, two contenders were running for President — Biden and Trump. Assessing the situation in which Biden was sailing and eventually dropping out, I weighed other contenders in his place and analysed first the chart of Kamala Harris.

Apart from Kamala Harris, I have also analysed charts of other Democrats like, Gretchen Whitmer, the two-term governor of Michigan and a popular leader from the Midwest. She has campaigned for Biden in the past and has not been shy about her political aspirations. Based on her chart (August 23, 1971, at 20.51, Lansing, Michigan, USA) she is not a winning candidate against Trump.

Another probable candidate could have been California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom (born on October 10, 1967, at 10.13 am, in San Francisco, USA); he is from the Biden administration. Based on his chart, he also is not a winning candidate against Trump.

As per Reuters IPSOS poll, the only person who could beat Trump in November was Michelle Obama. However, the former First Lady has repeatedly said she does not have presidential aspirations.

Hillary Clinton is also being pressurised to run for the presidential elections. She was born on October 26, 1947, at 18.45 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Having analysed her chart, I can say that she is also not a competitive candidate against Trump.

The reason for analysing all the other probable candidates is to ensure that all options, apart from Kamala Harris, are weighed . You never know, if another name pops up later at the Democrats convention.

Democrats convention is scheduled between August 19 to 22, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. By tradition, because the Democratic Party currently holds the White House, its convention will be conducted after the 2024 Republican National Convention, which was held from July 15 to 18, 2024. As of now, the fight is between Trump and Harris.

It was obvious from Biden’s chart that the period was not conducive with respect to his health. Based on the chart, his health will be critical in the next one year. Given the situation, he has already backed off and endorsed Harris as the candidate from the Democrats’ side for President.

Based on the analysis of the charts of Harris and Trump, it is clear that the latter will win the elections. In case, another person is appointed in place of Harris, then (if at all, the leaders at the Democrats Convention decide to push another candidate in place of Kamala Harris, which most likely may not be), the chart of that person needs a fresh analysis in comparison to Trump’s.

