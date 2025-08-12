7 Must-Read Enid Blyton Books For Young Readers

By: Rahul M | August 12, 2025
The Famous Five: Five on a Treasure Island. The very first book in the Famous Five series, it introduces Julian, Dick, Anne, George, and Timmy the dog
Perfect for younger readers, the Secret Seven books follow seven children and their dog Scamper as they solve mysteries in their neighborhood
The Magic Faraway Tree: A whimsical fantasy where children climb a magical tree with different worlds at the top- from the Land of Topsy-Turvy to the Land of Dreams
The Wishing-Chair: This magical chair takes Mollie and Peter on incredible adventures, from castles in the sky to lands of talking animals. A cosy, bedtime-story favorite.
Malory Towers: First Term at Malory Towers. Boarding school life with midnight feasts, friendships, and lessons in kindness and courage. This first book in the series sets the tone for the beloved Malory Towers adventures
The Adventures of the Wishing-Chair. The first in another magical series, where enchanted furniture leads to delightful escapades
The Naughtiest Girl in the School. Elizabeth Allen tries to be expelled from school by misbehaving-but ends up learning about friendship, responsibility, and belonging
