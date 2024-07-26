The Power Of Fragrance In Conscious Vaastu

Conscious Vaastu employs Mother Nature as the foundation for its principles. We have been blessed with ‘five senses’ by Mother Nature. The air element is associated with sense of smell. Smell, often overlooked but is incredibly significant. It enriches our experience of the living spaces and personal energy. Conscious Vaastu recommends to pay attention to the aroma that surround us in the spaces and personally.

Air element and senses

We understood that Air is called the element of life force energy. It is the energy that we breathe in and breathe out, the process that happens automatically and effortlessly. Conscious understanding needs to be taken into consideration since the air energy is utmost important for dwellers in living spaces. When the air energy is weak in any given space, people experience lethargy. The human brain needs a good quantum of oxygen for freshness and alertness. In many places it is observed that people tend to yawn very often when the air energy in the space is weak. Freshness in the air energy within the space is utmost important. In previous article we also understood the importance of opening the windows. Moving further, let’s understand simple way to freshen up the air energy within the space.

Inhale love, exhale hatred

This is a powerful metaphor which again blends well with Conscious Vaastu. When you breathe in, you feed energy to the body, mind, and your emotions; when you breathe out, you release energy. This is something that is going on continuously,

so having this simple idea helps to feed in the energy of ‘love,' which has its own power and impact on enhancing personal energy.

Aroma matters

The nose is an important sensory organ corresponding to the air element. Aroma plays a crucial role in the sensory organ, influencing daily lives, emotions, memories, and even appetites. The power of fragrance is profound, with certain fragrance evoking specific responses in different individuals. Whether it’s the revitalising smell of freshly brewed coffee or the comforting freshness of flowers, fragrance have the ability to soothe, energise, and inspire.

The science behind fragrances lies in the receptors of our sense of smell, directly connected to the limbic system in the brain responsible for our emotions and memories. An aromatic friend referred to as the ‘Olfactory Bulb’ lies in the brain and is the gateway for sensing fragrance and reacting. It is nestled in the forebrain, doing its olfactory magic. Therefore, some smells can refresh vivid memories from our past experiences or instantly lift our mood. This method is used vividly in various methodologies like Conscious Vaastu, aromatherapy, ayurveda, etc.

Conscious Vaastu uses the power of smell in sensing the energy of the space. Every space has its own ‘natural smell’. It is important to sense the type of ‘natural smell’ in your living space which helps to understand the type of air energy.

Neutral or naturally pleasant aroma helps in uplifting the energy of the space which has corresponding effect in improving the personal energy.

Avoid artificial perfumes and air fresheners in closed spaces. These items create a good smell, but have high impact on space and personal energy. Artificial air fresheners generally release volatile organic compounds into the air which depletes the energy of the space and also impacts on personal energy levels too.

If you use carpets or rugs in your spaces, ensure they are cleaned regularly.

Carpets inside the offices should be cleaned appropriately to avoid foul odour.

Air energy enters through the windows so it is important to clean the curtains / drapes / sheers on regular intervals, since they work like filters for air energy.

Conscious Vaastu recommends using only natural fragrances if occupants like.

Fresh flowers are the best source for subtle smell and uplifting the energy of the spaces. They can be used on dining table / conference tables.

Incorporate good practices into the routine. It is extremely important to wash clothes daily before wearing rather than repeating the same attire without washing which is a must for personal energy upliftment.

Avoid salt water mops.

Natural way to detox the space energy is by using neem leaves. Take a bucket full of water and soak neem leaves in it for around 8 to 10 hours (overnight). Strain the water and mop the floor. While mopping try keeping windows open and allow the fresh air to enter the space. This mopping can be done when you experience low energy personally or in the space.

Vaastu principles adapted for vehicle is called as yaan vaastu. One of the important factors to be considered in the vehicle is quality of air inside. Avoid using artificial fragrances / fresheners inside the vehicle. Regular services of the vehicle help in maintaining the odour levels.

Bad breath also reduces personal energy so appropriate oral health is essential.

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)