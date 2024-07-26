Decoding The Astrological Meaning Of Marks On The Forehead

Vadym Drobot

In continuation with the previous articles in the series, seven lines on the forehead corresponding to planets with implications were explained. As we now know that the first line on the forehead under the hairline is ruled by Shani or Saturn, second line by Jupiter, third Mars, fourth Sun, fifth Venus, sixth Mercury and the seventh line of the Moon. Let us now look at the marks that accompany each line. Mostly, red points on the forehead are considered auspicious, but sometimes the black points too, indicate fortune. Let’s analyse each mark and its indication in depth.

Line of Saturn

A red point on the right-side of the line of Saturn indicates a hard-working and wealthy future while a black one indicates cleverness

A black point on the left side of the line of Saturn suggests a life-time of travels; while a red point indicates wealth earned through these travels

If the red point is above the line, it indicates an affinity towards the fairer sex while a black point indicates dishonour in love

A black or red point found below or in the middle of the Saturn line implies cowardice

Line of Jupiter

A red or black point on the right side of the line of Jupiter indicates progress

Any coloured dot on the left of the line indicates happiness

A point mid-way through the line, placed at the centre of the forehead connotes intelligent nature and ingenuity

Line of Mars

A red or black spot on the right side of the line of Mars is indicative of a famous person who is wealthy and happy

A red or black point on the left side of the line suggests a dare-devil and quarrelsome nature

Any kind of a spot in the middle of the line can suggest infertility

Line of Sun

A spot on the right side of the line of the Sun indicates benefits from land or property issues

A dot on the left side of the line means strife in domestic life

A point in the middle of the line implies prosperity, happiness and fame

Line of Venus

A red or black dot on the right of this line means a happy domestic life

A point on the left side indicates adulterous, lustful nature

A red or black spot in the middle of the line of Venus denotes material joy and prosperity

Line of Mercury

Spots on the right side of the line of Mercury are a sign of great success in business

A spot on the left side of the line denotes presence of fear and cowardice wherein the seeker could ruin his own work

A point in the centre of the line shows prosperity and means that the person is foresighted

Line of Moon

A point on the right side of this line indicates fame and prosperity

A point on the left of the line of luna means that the person can become troublesome to others

A spot on this line can denote genital issues and a pithy lifespan

Other facial spots

Spots on the temple above the left ear indicate a life of misery; but if the point is near the right ear, then that person is courageous

Dots below or above the eyes indicate wisdom, wealth and intelligence

A spot near the eyebrow of the left eye denotes a person who loves a simple and lonely life; but a point on the right eyebrow indicates weak eye sight

Any type of marks near the eyebrows indicates unsuccessful endeavours

A point on the right temple of the forehead indicates a prosperous and happy life

A point on the right nostril indicates happiness and prosperity, but if it is on the left side of the nose, it indicates hard labour to gain success and in the middle of the nose indicates travel-mindedness and a cruel-nature

Spot on the upper lip indicates a lustful nature but on the lower lips, poverty

A dot on the chin indicates selfishness; but one on the neck denotes wealth accumulated through efforts and wisdom

Spot on the left cheek denotes lack of wealth but on the right cheek indicates progress made through wisdom; but a red dot on the cheeks indicates much wealth but squandered through foolish endeavours

A dot in the head indicates richness, and if it is in the right side, it suggests societal honour, but on the left, a lifetime of troubles

A dot between the eyebrows indicates a religious persona, liberal thinking and a long life.