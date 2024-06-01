Here's What Hexagram 37 Reveals: The Family And Relationships

The decision of this hexagram is that proper relationships within a family are ideal examples of the kind of order that should exist in the community, state and society as a whole. Families are the basic organisational unit combining to form other greater units, organisations. If families function appropriately, other social units too shall function correctly.

Defined roles

Each family exists as a unit promoting mutual stability and endurance among members. The well-being of the entire family is a matter of concern to each member and the pursuits of each member are a concern of the whole family.

Organised around the authority of the parents, the father is the head of the family providing strong leadership and moral correctness, clearly defining the different roles and duties of members. The mother is a loyal aide nurturing the family, holding them together with love, care and affection. Without them each member would drift apart and develop independently.

Familial Relationships

The husband-and-wife relation is the central organisational principle of the entire family. The son as a junior member relates to the father with love and respect; younger and the older siblings relate with affectionate, concern and loyalty.

These relationships have counterparts in larger social units defining moral duties that human beings owe to one another which if played with responsibility, love and affection can facilitate and maintain social order. Family relationships are the fundamental relationships of all mankind and necessary to keep the world in order.

The Maxim: A man’s words have influence when they emanate from his inner being and when he himself is a living example and a family can and should and is expected to help him achieve this.

Interpreting The Lines

LINE 1 (Bottom, Yang)

This line speaks of how discipline at home, rules in the running of a household, establishment of regulations and strict observance of those rules brings about self-assurance, confidence, harmony, security and fulfillment. Otherwise, there is an over indulgence in the will of a young one that may prove to be difficult to break, especially as time elapses. One can perceive the house as the personification of a body and taming the will to look within, prioritise responsibilities towards the mind and psychic realm. Stay home and be secure, is the message, Hexagram 53 elaborates more.

LINE 2 (Yin)

It bodes well for a virtuous homemaker to keep her house in order and prepare food with one-minded focus and not pursue her whims and fancies. Good fortune ensues if the homemaker is humbly devoted to her chores. Similarly, the duty-bound, modest civil servant who confines himself to his duties in governmental or public welfare departments, ensures public welfare. The message here is to check negative emotions and control emotional responses and not step outside of the sphere of one’s duty; to give unselfishly and nourish. Read hexagram 9 to connect deeper.

LINE 3 (Yang)

Occasional scolding, a sharp exchange between family members is terrifying. Thought it leads to harsh and strict impositions, it will ensure good fortune in the long run. Quarrels and separation make people empathise, most often bringing them closer and to their senses. However, humiliating regretful results are ensured, if one takes to mockery of the spouse or bickering and smirking along with the children. It can cause irreparable damage to the family unity and harmony in the long run. The message is clear: define authority, establish clear hierarchy, impose order by disciplinary action and place restrictions where necessary. Hexagram 42 leads further.

LINE 4 (Yin)

Great emphasis is laid on the auspiciousness and good fortune of a devoted and pliable homemaker who is the treasure and wealth of a home. Affection and harmony amongst family members is the wealth and riches of a home. Such a home will always be abundant and preserve its wealth. The message to always remember is that the rectitude of a part enriches the whole; that our emotions are a great slave, not great masters. Hexagram 13 connects here.

LINE 5 (Yang)

Love and mutual respect define the relationship between the family members, where the man of the house likens to a King. God enters the harmonious space where basic and legitimate needs are attended to, there is harmony and nourishment of inner peace. A beneficial influence and good fortune enthuse the entire family when the superior influences the younger with such affection, love, regard instead of tyranny. Cooperate with changing influences and read Hexagram 22 to know more.

LINE 6 (Top, Yang)

A majestic sense of sincerity and dignity in the man of the house with the nature to self-examine and walk the path first before leading his family, is greatly fortunate. Righteous, truthful and sincere efforts towards the family keeping lower nature under tab, when discipline and desire are balanced; when the heart and the mind are in the right place and the higher self attains its purpose; where self-discipline determines self-respect; that is where health, wealth, prosperity and opulence make home. This line changes to hexagram 63.

