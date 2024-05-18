Explore Ancient Indian Vedic Face Reading And Planetary Associations

The mere glance at a seeker from the sages of yonder could reveal his fortune by looking at the geometry of the face including its structure, lines, marks, skin and bhav on the face. Of course, intuition is a crucial element in determining the nature of the seeker, his past, future, habits inclinations, attitudes, physical health over time, mental and emotional state and the seeker’s current state of mind.

Based upon the Samudrik shashtra face reading is an integral element of diagnosis in the practice of Ayurveda. In western history, Aristotle is known to have hand-picked generals for Alexander after face-reading them and Abraham Lincoln too is supposed to have done the same for his cabinet of ministers!

What with such an illustrious linage… we too can do with some basic armour of knowledge to aid us in facing our daily challenges. So, here you go…

Planets & face structure

Professional face readers look at the face like they are eating an ice-cream. They observe every turn and curvature of the bone structure, check for a twitch, mannerism, each ascending mount or deep valley in the intrinsic structure of the face. Professionals divide the human face into three horizontal zones. The first zone is the area from the hairline to the top of the upper eyelid and it is governed by the nature of Sattva.

The planet that rules this space is Mars. It is also called the mental zone, where intellectual and cerebral activities that are typical Martian characteristics ruling the logical, rational or psychological space. If this area is well developed, broad and shining space, reflecting light, smooth, shinning and has well developed mounds with minimal or no spots it is considered and auspicious or a bhagyashali forehead and thus fortunate or mangal.

Qualities associated with an ideal, proportionate first space include an elevated intellect, astronomical emotional capacity and development, artistic and scientific inclinations and a sharp spiritual (not religious) inclination.

People who are generous to a fault, kind beyond words, generous, soft spoken, clairvoyant, idealistically and morally sound individuals, inclined towards research, study of the subtler truths of life have well structured, balanced and proportionate first zones.

Middle face attributes

The second expanse on the face extends from the top of the eyelids to the base of the nose. The three sense organs or sight, hearing and smell fall into this space. This stretch reflects the seeker’s inclination towards practical life. The Sun, Moon, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter are homed in this precinct which is governed by the nature of Rajas.

A well balanced, proportionate and flawless second section of the face reflects a successful outer, worldly or material life of an individual. Personalities with a good second section are guided by wisdom, full of life affirming energy, virtuous, determined, disciplined, industrious in nature, having business acumen with a natural flair for leadership, a love of fashion, style and a luxurious lifestyle.

This area determines the self-identity of an individual, his/her self-esteem, self-image, self-confidence, self-discipline and similar traits. This aspect of the face shows a persons capacity to be good administrators and successful in practical professions like law, military, politics, industry, building and construction among others.

Respect and honour in society, bravery and courage, leadership qualities, a delightful social life are some of the aspects that can be determined by studying this part of the human face.

The Lower Tamas

The base of the face starting from under the nose to the chin is studied to know the Tamasik nature of the being. The chin is presided by the Mercurial lord.

Astrologers study the instinctual or basic nature of a person looking here. A well developed, proportionate and clear lower section implies control over base desires like lust, greed, anger etc.

An underdeveloped lower facial area reveals a nature that if traditionally interpreted reveals a disregard towards customary considerations of the mind and the soul.

Possessing an extraordinary physical capability, they indulge in bodily pleasures sans ethical considerations. Sometimes there is an absolute void of physical or material inclinations.

The mental make-up is characterised as being impatient, lacking control over temper or base desires. Natural workers and followers, one with an undesirable lower face can get brutally violent or insensitive lacking basic sense of conscientiousness or integrity.

In the forthcoming column each zodiac’s home on the face and the meaning of each planetary line on the forehead will be discussed.

(Disclaimer: Though this is a science based upon vedic principles laid down by great sages and powerful ancient seers and astrologers, one should not become biased or take decisions based only upon these suggestions. Also, the principles are generally applied to the Indian diaspora)