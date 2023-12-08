Here's What Hexagram 38 Means In Chinese Astrology I Ching

Here, the decision taken by the active forces is in direct opposition to one another. All opposites have a common relationship, otherwise they would be merely different and not opposite.

Opposition implies contrasting views on the same thing. Because of this opposition in viewpoints, it is not possible to pursue activities that require cooperation and coordination, as it infers that people are not able to work together. Hence difficult or complex projects may not be undertaken.

Nevertheless, with a basic ground of commonality minor understandings and small improvements are possible. But if one attempts to forge ahead with the accomplishment of something big, it will surely be an imminent failure.

Need for opposition

In some situations, opposition is a necessary part of the endeavour. As often happens, opposition forces can help in the creation of something new. Such instances are seen in political management where a huge number of people thrive due to political compromises as a result of opposition.

Not all opposition represents unproductive conflict. Criticism and debate often produce a better understanding of truth. Differences that represent opposition provide a basis for understanding the internal organisation of complex phenomena.

Upholding differences is crucial if the entity of a distinct phenomena is to be sustained. For instance, a superior man will associate with an inferior man if he retains his own character and identity while not adopting the inferior way of the inferior man.

All about opposition

What it is: When two opposing forces meet, a barrier is formed, there is a standstill of sorts. Discord and conflicts lead to an inner catatonia. Similarly, life may present opposing events in your life leading to inner inertia or a deadlock within.

Where you are: While breaking norms, rebelling to find answers certain hidden agendas come to the fore. These secret agendas made with the best of intent hold great life lessons for the discoverer.

What to do: The first step to deal with any negative life circumstance like opposition here, is to identify it. Be restrained, hold back, don’t force your thoughts, ideas, opinions or try to control anything. It’s time for higher vision. Realise that only through inner reflection your true lifepath will emerge and those aligned with it will manifest.

What to expect: Encounters with masters, secret energies, breaking norms, transformation of conflict into productive tension through working out dark forces and recognising another as a separate entity with equal worth as self. Moving on.

INTERPRETING THE LINES

We get Hexagram 38 when we reverse Hexagram 37 depicting ‘Family’

LINE 1 (Below, Yang): Mind your thoughts, as they run amuck – almost like an out of control horse. Don’t remorse or regret or feel a loss; avoid judging anyone or anything. Instead, trust that just as the well-bred animals return home on their own; so also, the imminent absence of trusted friends or the support of close family members would return in due time.

LINE 2: The secret force of energy that leads will be encountered in a corridor like narrow space where none could miss each other, but be face to face. There will be no blame, no complaints and that time opposite forces reconcile, meet, harmonise when faced to each other; not a mistake!

LINE 3: At the beginning misfortune looks like loss of dignity, attack on sexual orientation, being and identity, trouble. Even though the world seems to be conspiring against you the result will be favourable. Forward movement or change is imminent after a downfall or backward movement or a point of stagnation.

LINE 4: Friends, family and the world seem against you. Opposing forces create suffering of estrangement and isolation. You find solitude disharmonious. There is an ally in a hidden unifying source. Spot it. Find that one person who carries the unifying energy and shares your vision. This hidden or secret energy will meet you and give you good counsel.

LINE 5: The ruler’s place is occupied by the fifth line, dynamic and magnetic in its position. Go beyond appearances to seek deeper. You will recognise the sincere one who looks eye to eye with you, walks shoulder to shoulder with you. See the identity. Witness the image of that one. Recognise the self-connect and proceed with your plan.

LINE 6 (Top, Yang): Have the courage to show who you are. That will open the doors to reconcile with your ally. Comrades sharing your vision and your level of commitment are out of sight. Maybe disguised or covered in muck or mud, traveling in a wagon of ghosts. Try not to miss the truth. Recognise the inner peace hidden beneath misleading exteriors. There is great fortune in matrimony especially if accompanied by rain.

