Hexagram 26 Decoded: Read On To Know What Its Secrets

The energy of the man of decision is under contemplative control enabling him to exercise great power. Occupying an important position, he conducts himself circumspectly, with restraint to achieve great works.

In harmony with the forces of destiny, he should engage himself with others. His seriousness impels others to see his as a leader. Giving guidance, he is able to nurture those who are his responsibility, they, in turn, honour him and rely on his wisdom. Holding this great energy of alacrity, the man needs to be active to accomplish the most. Accomplishment requires strength and the ability to continuously look deeply at one’s inner self in order to remain at this high point of power.

Ancient guides

By studying the words and deeds of the ancient seers he is better able to understand the times, his own mind and the motives of other men. Thus, he is able to acquire wisdom in his own life and expand his understanding in the guidance he gives to others.

The Maxim

In order to develop his inner self, man should acquaint himself with the wisdom of the past which serves as a treasure from which he can draw upon for guidance for today.

Message

Through Hexagram 26, we are asked to recognise our need for a strong, respected man. This man applies his strengths to hold together the scattered, or to restrain like a dam holds the waters. It speaks of the power to nourish, to care yet use periods of relaxation to gain strength, restore faith, and cultivate one’s character. A character that built by wisdom gathered by past experiences, is selfless and aligned to a divine will.

Interpreting the lines

LINE 1 (BOTTOM, YANG)

Way past any hindrances, the energy of the inhibited man with principles finds a way of expression, action and display. The man is honoured by the benevolent rulers and his principles now prevail and define the world. However, knowing the motives of another is of primary importance. The best way to be is to cease and desist change which then leads to Hexagram 18.

LINE 2 (YANG)

Here the situation of the man mirrors a situation where the axle between two wheels of a carriage is removed. Held back by forces beyond reach, be content with the present situation, to conveniently build resources and potent energy. There is a success in restraining impulsive animal force of nature, though indirectly by eradicated it from its roots, if needed. Line 2 means ‘inaction’ in one word and leads to Hexagram 22.

LINE 3 (YANG)

Energy being in control of the will, man can foresee harm, difficulty ahead to restrain. This reveals good fortune. Envision a goal and practice your defenses daily. Take nothing for granted. Defining boundaries, limitations, discovering allies, your obstacles seem to fade, but not disappear. Creative practice involves newer challenges to newer solutions. Persevere. Hexagram 14 leads the way ahead.

LINE 4 (YIN)

A strong-willed man following in a horse-like way, needs to be vigilant about obstacles. Taming raw power into focussed energy is an act of controlled and empowered will. It is time to realise that impediments prove to be stepping stones to your success. Difficult interactions prove enlightening and empowering. This like leads to Hexagram 14.

LINE 5 (YIN)

This line supplements ‘The Taming Power of the Small’ in Hexagram 9 where a conflict arises. Here, since the one who tames is from a great source, there is no conflict. A potential threat is nullified. There is also a notable waiting and accumulation of energy for a future great advance.

LINE 6 (TOP, YANG)

If you find yourself at crossroads, know that difficult decision needs to be made. A great opportunity awaits. Since you have achieved controlled power of will following your natural instinct and your heart will align you to your Tao, or The Way of Heaven. Read Hexagram 11 to know more.

(The writer is a Naturopathy and Reiki practitioner and pursues astrology as a hobby)