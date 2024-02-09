Here's What Hexagram 25 Reveals: Steered By Innocence And Freedom

The Book of Changes says that the decisionary man is in a natural and joyous state. There is innocence, no design or contrivance, only instinctual acts in sync with the laws of heaven and nature doing all what feels right, being original. The mind is not corrupted by self-interest.

The superior man creates virtue by his acts in synchronicity with time and that’s how the nation and the citizens flourish. They gain innocence as it spreads its wings from which universal integrity spurts. All the subjects of the benevolent rulers are nourished and they flourish in time.

Any incorrectness in life causes a catatonic state. Change or transforming movement originates from correctness, says the Book of Changes. Sublime success is yours provided an upright, straightforward inner world. Denying the correct calls for misfortune; being vain in success is also erroneous. Oneness comes when vainness leaves. Beware of outward impressions and rely upon your inner wisdom while performing your duties.

A couple of rare interpretations of Hexagram 25 include the story of a ghost that haunts empty spaces desperately, unsuccessfully trying to overcome some hurdle; he, along with another ghost of an impregnated poisonous animal spreading putrefied memories. The other interpretation shows a time of misfortune where one needs firmly to detach with anything that is ineffective, as it could cause a ‘condition’ and thus be, not meant for you. So, if you are with a ‘condition’, it is time for a healing and a crucial separation is due. Healing with herbs and traditional methods does not work here. This rare condition can be cured only by animals. Animals heal each other without any attachments, so simply knot the condition to your spiritual spirit animal and ask it to take your condition away. This way innocence is achieved and freedom from negatives like deceit, mania, confusion, lies and disequilibrium are cured.

Interpreting the lines

LINE 1 (Bottom, Yang)

Be non-judgemental and accepting, as our thoughts, words, actions originate from innocent and innate nature of peace, love and harmony. Avoid prejudice, keep an open mind. In doubt, follow your heart. Avoid going out of your way. Don’t perform lesser than you can give. Go with the flow accepting challenges, opportunities, situations with a trust that there’s no wrong. Any situation met with faith, submission and openness meets success. This line can be read further by referring to Hexagram 12.

LINE 2 (YIN)

Give your whole self to the present. That is the value of your time and your life. For the now is your destination and your destiny in your hands. Worrying about the fruits of your present act is not suggested. As you learn to stay present, you can read Hexagram 10 for further guidance.

LINE 3 (YIN)

Change is the only constant unchanging rule of time, life and nature. If there is a current life situation that looks like misfortune or a disaster, know that the wheel of fortune has turned; keep that perception knowing it would turn again. Focus and move with it. To invite change, avoid staying in the same space. Re-choose your thoughts, reactions. Re-decide your experience, future and overall persona and fortune also. Night will fall after day. Learn to appreciate its beauty. Find pleasures hidden in the nights of your life. Owning a higher vision, selfless aim ensures a better and faster journey, benefiting both the self and the group. Read Hexagram 13 to connect better.

LINE 4 (Yang)

The lyrics of Gloria Gaynor’s song ‘I Will Survive’ or Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ directly gives the message that this line suggests. So persevere, but without self-pity, holding your head high. Operate from abundance, knowing that what’s meant for you will reach you in time, then attachment cannot pose threats, nor insecurity raise its head. So, look and find yourself, recognise your truth. Self-knowledge is the greatest learning and wisdom. Rely on insight and intuition. Ignore outwardly, misleading, provocative messages. One’s true inner self is never lost. Read Hexagram 42 to know more.

LINE 5 (Yang)

Trust nature to throw ‘conditions’ that can be de-conditioned. Avoid addressing a ‘condition’ with a medicinal cover up. First acknowledge the state, then address impediments peacefully avoiding reaction, opposition, dissent. The condition will pass and vane away. Keep your focus on yourself, your purpose, talents, and the present. Keep a higher purpose in mind when you move in your thoughts. Read Hexagram 21 to find more.

LINE 6 (Top, Yang)

In a scenario that is perceived as misfortune, recall sea-life like corals, hydra, sea squirts, sponges stationed at one place not needing to move. The call of time is to be stationary, slow-down. Like the slow tortoise who won the race, now is not a time to act in haste. Just as in the face of resistance, emotions are a waste, even a slight unintentional movement can trigger unwarranted reactions. Rather step back, stay put and allow the free and innocent to lead. Read Hexagram 17 to learn how to follow. Keep your faith in yourself and your inner voice and guidance.

(The writer is a Naturopathy and Reiki practitionerand pursues astrology as a hobby)