Here's What Hexagram 24 Denotes: Returning From The Old To The New

There are things which cannot return, nor can they be returned. This return is not about the fruits of action, nor about things nor returning in time! “Return” here is a turning around. A going back in the opposite direction. A direction that is against conflict but towards harmony. Returning from the past towards the ‘here and now’. Returning to the brightness from darkness; towards openness, receptivity, harmony, balance, deep love, beauty, charisma and all things beautiful and sensuous.

A time for great physical and marital bliss, lust, romance, material happiness and unconditional love. Losing the way or moving in the same direction (not returning) would mean addiction to weaknesses of mind, habits and substance – abusing time, resources and lives. Evolving our personality entails a return to the inner source of wellness, a homecoming to overall well-being, a deep sense of consonance, a happy and light spring in your step and evolving to a grounded outlook on life, events and self, just as it was in earlier times.

Just as light when passing through a prism from any side would converge into a rainbow of colours, a return of light to the other side could yield the gemstones of good fortune only. There is no unless or otherwise to this return, no deadline nor condition to a return that is in the light. Therefore the direction is always revealed as opposite, from the darkness to the light, as it is a brilliant, scintillating and wonderful discovery. All new things need nurturing at the beginning for it to evolve into a wholesome and abundant start. Beginnings herald hope and represents springtime after the cold dark winter. The darkness, death, old, etc is changed into bright, fresh, new, etc.

INTERPRETING THE LINES

LINE 1 (Bottom, Yang)

Find yourself in line, back on track, as you gain insight about supposed mistakes committed in the past. This line reassures you. Be forgiving of yourself, be gentle with yourself. Move forward knowing that now, you are on the right path.

LINE 2 (Yin)

Good fortune arrives as you rest, recoup, recharge, and rejuvenate.

LINE 3 (Yin)

As you gain clarity, purpose after reevaluating your priorities, gaining insight on what is truly important in your life, you’d be free to soar, without anything holding you back, keeping you down or stuck. Avoid passing judgement related to habits of mind, heart, or lifestyles. Just keep vigil, allow a little abandon as far as you control the reins.

LINE 4 (Yin)

Greet opportunities, beginnings, with open arms, optimism and hope. It is indeed a time of great prospects. Every man, be true to yourself, your path, priorities, your inner knowings, and even if you need to walk alone, so be it.

LINE 5 (Yin)

Find no place for regrets. Trust in yourself, in your talents, abilities and in the knowledge that the universe works in your favour, if one knows to ask of it. That goads you to newer heights and sturdier confidence. For some it is time to espouse womanhood; revitalise and rejuvenate the home as you hold the dynamism to grow inwardly. As one differentiates from others, to dissolve negative contusions, one could confront doubts and questions pertaining providing and caring.

LINE 6 (Top, Yin)

Transformation or change is manifested as the realization of your full potential – towards great inner transformation and personal growth, unless there is something holding you back. Bare the truth of the old for youthful gain. Expect questions of elementary support, provisions, intimacy etc raise their heads and need to be addressed upfront. Stand up for change, evolution, transformation and growth. Be firm in your decision to overcome the lure of wealth, power or even fear.

