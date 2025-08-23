Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From Aug 23 To Sept 5 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Judgement: Reawakening

It almost feels like a new birth. You are now open to new possibilities. The energies are very potent to a complete transformation in life. You are ready to leave the past behind and move on to a new future. You may be required to make life changing decisions. You have learnt your lessons well from your past. This is a very positive card.

Taurus

Hierophant: Tradition, establishments, institutions

A great period of learning for all from gurus, teachers, well-established schools and institutions. This is a time to confirm to traditions and laws and rules. You may come across some fabulous teachers. Their purpose is to help you grow in your journey. Many of you may be ready to commit to marriage.

Gemini

High Priestess: Trust your intuition

This period encourages you to trust your inner wisdom and intuition. You may partake in spiritual practises and higher learning. It’s a time to go within, tap into the unexplained and go beyond what is visible on the surface. Women you may have to go for checks with your gynaecologist.

Cancer

The Sun: Joy and positivity

A great period to shine and be applauded publicly for a job well done. There is optimism, joy, harmony and growth around you. Your relationships are full of love and there should be financial growth. A beautiful period.

Leo

Hermit: A time to seek

You will seek solitude and quiet contemplation. You will most likely spend your time in quiet reflection seeking answers to help you in your growth. Yoga, spiritual practises beckon. You may even choose to go for retreats, etc, to be with yourself. This is a period of stillness.

Virgo

Empress: There is abundance around you

Do you feel like the queen? Look around you and give blessings for all the wealth, luxury, happy relationships and growth. A beautiful time for new beginnings, family growth, romance, beauty and creativity.

Libra

The Fool: Trust the universe

Sometimes you must just take the leap of faith without overthinking! Trust that the universe has your back. Be spontaneous, choose the unknown and you may be surprised with the numerous opportunities that may open up for you. It’s a yes card!

Scorpio

Lovers: Relationships and choices

A period that generally gives importance to your relationships be it personal or commercial. You may find yourself at crossroads where it is important to make choices. These will be life altering decisions so choose wisely with your full heart and mind. A time of union, harmony, and growth.

Sagittarius

Emperor: Authority and structure

You are the head of your family, your organisation or you are the one the bears the responsibilities. Every one looks up too for direction, orders, structure, guidance, leadership and dynamism. You will carry your responsibility and duty well. You will take charge with aplomb wielding your power to uplift everyone around you.

Capricorn

The Magician: You have what it takes

One of my most favourite cards because this gives you the power to do what you need to do! You have the intellect, the passion, the clarity, focus and confidence and the financial and commercial reach to achieve your dreams. Forge ahead. Manifest your dreams into reality.

Aquarius

The World: Completion and closure

You will be in the process of completing one cycle and beginning another. A beautiful time of integration and achievements. It’s all coming together. There is travel and movement. Celebrations for a job well done.

Pisces

Moon: Listen to your subconscious

This could also be a time where nothing appears as it is. Be careful and go beyond the obvious, there could be deception and hidden agendas around you. Don’t take people at face value but trust your own intuition to help you out. The period could also make you feel withdrawn and moody. Retreat. Stay away from any thing that doesn’t feel right as it probably is not.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)