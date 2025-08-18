Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, August 20, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
ARIES |
In general: You will be more inclined toward spirituality and deep thinking today.
Finance: Expenditure on religious activities, travel, or investments is possible.
Career: Growth for those in research, astrology, finance, and teaching.
Domestic & love life: Family discussions may turn serious. Avoid arguments.
Health: Some may suffer from leg pain or acidity.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky color: Yellow
TAURUS
TAURUS |
In general: A day of introspection and strong intuition.
Finance: Expect expenditure on loans, medical treatments, or charity.
Career: Success for those in occult sciences, finance, and consultancy.
Domestic & love life: Avoid confrontations with close family members.
Health: Some may experience anxiety or digestive issues.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky color: Red
GEMINI
GEMINI |
In general: A good day to connect with influential people.
Finance: Sudden gains or unexpected expenses related to business.
Career: Growth in marketing, media, education, and business fields.
Domestic & love life: You may have deep discussions with your spouse or partner.
Health: Take care of your nerves and avoid stress.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky color: Green
CANCER
CANCER |
In general: A day of responsibility and work pressure.
Finance: Expenditure on career growth, travel, or legal matters.
Career: Success for those in medical, law, or government jobs.
Domestic & love life: Balance is needed between work and family time.
Health: Some may suffer from back pain or stomach-related issues.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky color: Blue
LEO
LEO |
In general: A day for philosophical and spiritual insights.
Finance: Expenditure on education, travel, or donations.
Career: Success for those in teaching, religion, or publishing.
Domestic & love life: Good day for deep emotional conversations with loved ones.
Health: Some may suffer from hip pain or dehydration.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky color: Yellow
VIRGO
In general: A day of sudden changes and transformations.
Finance: Be cautious about unnecessary expenses or financial losses.
Career: Growth for those in psychology, research, and auditing.
Domestic & love life: Unexpected changes in family dynamics are possible.
Health: Some may suffer from sleep issues or nerve-related problems.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky color: White
LIBRA
In general: A day of social interactions and partnerships.
Finance: Expenditure on business partnerships, travel, or legal matters.
Career: Success for those in law, business, or counseling.
Domestic & love life: Strengthening of bonds with your partner or spouse.
Health: Some may experience headaches or eye strain.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky color: Pink
SCORPIO
SCORPIO |
In general: A day of discipline and hard work.
Finance: Expenditure on health or work-related matters.
Career: Success for those in healthcare, law enforcement, or finance.
Domestic & love life: Responsibilities toward family will increase.
Health: Some may suffer from joint pain or digestive issues.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky color: Brown
SAGITTARIUS
SAGITTARIUS |
In general: A day of enthusiasm and learning.
Finance: Expenditure on education, children, or creative activities.
Career: Success for those in teaching, writing, or media fields.
Domestic & love life: A joyful day with family or children.
Health: Some may suffer from knee pain or stress.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky color: Orange
CAPRICORN
CAPRICORN |
In general: A day of emotional depth and nostalgia.
Finance: Expenditure on home, renovation, or real estate.
Career: Success for those in real estate, construction, or interior designing.
Domestic & love life: A good time for family bonding.
Health: Some may suffer from chest congestion or fatigue.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky color: Grey
AQUARIUS
AQUARIUS |
In general: A day for networking and communication.
Finance: Expenditure on travel, gadgets, or learning new skills.
Career: Success for those in journalism, IT, and social media.
Domestic & love life: Communication gaps may arise with siblings.
Health: Some may suffer from throat infections or allergies.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky color: Sky Blue
PISCES
PISCES |
In general: A day for financial planning and decision-making.
Finance: Expenditure on luxury, comfort, or family needs.
Career: Success for those in banking, finance, and arts.
Domestic & love life: A peaceful time with family.
Health: Some may suffer from weight gain or sleep issues.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky color: White