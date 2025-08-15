 Daily Horoscope For Monday, August 18, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope For Monday, August 18, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope For Monday, August 18, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, August 15, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Daily Horoscope | FPJ

ARIES

ARIES

ARIES |

Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health/ vehicle/house/education

Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of mother/self is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / surgery is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

TAURUS

TAURUS |

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/land/ communication/travel

Career: People in tourism/ communication/ maintenance/property/technicians will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Problems in relationship /travel / communication is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / feet pain / back pain is indicated

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

GEMINI

GEMINI |

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ property/vehicle/education

Career: People from security/ police/ technical/gym/barbers/butchers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / tooth ache / chest / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

CANCER

CANCER |

Day to take care of health / take initiative in work/ entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/children/career

Career: People in Security /police/technical/ entertainers/sports/ maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with siblings/ children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain /body pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

LEO

LEO |

Today is the day to travel/invest /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel

Career: People in Security /police/technical/ education/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Travel/hospitalization of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from body pain/ eye/tooth/chest pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

VIRGO

VIRGO |

Today is the day to take precaution as loss is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health/ premiums

Career: commission agent / Occult / surgeons / detective / insurance will be

benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / acidity / body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /travel is expected.

Career: People in fields like gym / security /technical/maintenance/ tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / knee pain / tooth ache/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ career

Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / travel/medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / body pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

Today is the day to travel/ enjoy /expenditure with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health /insurance/ entertainment/travel

Career: People in fields like Gym/ Security / surgeons /sports /occult/tourism will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee/ eye/feet problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

Today is the day to study/ travel/business

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle/travel is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing/insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

Today is the day to struggle in career/business/ family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for maintenance/travel/health/premium

Career: People in fields like barbers/ butchers / arm forces/occult/maintenance will

get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health/ dispute with maternal relatives/sibling is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

PISCES

PISCES |

Today is the day to earn/ study/ travel/enjoy with struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/spouse/business/travel

Career: People in fields like police / entertainment /sports/gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: fun time with family is indicated with some disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / back pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, August 19, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, August 19, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 18th, 2025 To Aug 24th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 18th, 2025 To Aug 24th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, August 18, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, August 18, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 17, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 17, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Jupiter In Punarvasu Nakshatra: Know What It Means For You Till June 18, 2026

Jupiter In Punarvasu Nakshatra: Know What It Means For You Till June 18, 2026