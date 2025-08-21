Daily Horoscope For Friday, August 22, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to focus on studies and career
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/health
Career: People in fields like education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health / family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / travel/ communication
Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from throat infection
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Today is the day to study/ do household activities
Finance: expect expenditure for education /vehicle/ family needs
Career: People from education/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.
Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure/loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / communication/travel
Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / occult will get success
Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/breathing
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Today you will get return of your investments.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical /investment
Career: People in finance/ bank /communication /consultants/tourism will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family
Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others
Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication /personality/health
Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today difficult to spend time with your family due to job responsibility
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel /study/enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/entertainment
Career: People in tourism /law / marketing/entertainment/communication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today gains are connected with some loss
Finance: Expenses on education /travel / premiums are indicated.
Career: People in fields like networking /occult /research/ journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health of or Dispute with father is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to struggle/loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business/ spouse
Career: People in insurance/literature/ publication/research/occult will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat problem/ dysentery/ indigestion
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to travel/ take care of health
Finance: Expenses for business/spouse/travel /health are indicated
Career: People in medical /communication/publication /media will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to enjoy /take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ health / entertainment/ sports
Career: People in entertainment/medical/sports/communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy/study / business
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/ vehicle/ study/ house
Career: People in entertainment /education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date
Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow