Daily Horoscope For Saturday, August 23, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries
ARIES |
In general: A day for enjoyment, study, and family time. Ketu enhances
leadership but may also cause ego clashes or isolation.
Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products, luxury items, education, or children. Avoid speculative investments.
Career: Favorable for arts, entertainment, education, government, politics,
sports, and banking. Event managers, architects, and auto dealers will
benefit.
Domestic & Love Life: Family get-togethers, picnics, and bonding are
indicated. You may appear self-centered—strive for emotional balance.
Health: Watch for back pain, eye strain, diabetes. Practice calming activities.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Color: Pink
Taurus
TAURUS |
In general: A day for travel, entertainment, and solitude. Ketu may detach
you from family roots.
Finance: Expenses for property, medical bills, travel, or luxury items. Avoid
loans and unnecessary risks.
Career: Favorable for arts, medical, hospitality, journalism, entertainment,
and politics.
Domestic & Love Life: WFH or household responsibilities; possible
disputes with siblings or family tension.
Health: Possible skin, kidney, eye, ear issues or heartburn.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Color: Blue / Black
Gemini
GEMINI |
In general: Day for travel, communication, enjoyment, and reflection. Ketu
enhances logic but may reduce emotional connect.
Finance: Expenses on travel, beauty, business, or children. Gains possible
via communication or freelancing.
Career: Writers, artists, entertainers, sportspeople, and media professionals benefit. Opportunities in short-term work.
Domestic & Love Life: Family support in business; travel or
communication with siblings or father indicated.
Health: Eye strain, sexual issues, heart weakness possible.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Color: Green
Cancer
CANCER |
In general: Focus on self-worth, health, study, and home environment. Ketu may lead you toward minimalism.
Finance: Expenses for education, vehicle, health, or family needs.
Career: Favorable for architects, medical professionals, artists, consultants,
speakers, and government employees.
Domestic & Love Life: Buying a vehicle, enjoying home decor, or house
parties indicated. Responsibilities may strain relationships.
Health: Digestive issues, diabetes, toothache, or eye problems possible.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Color: Pink / Cream
Leo
LEO |
In general: Day to take initiative, travel, and introspect. Ketu may confuse
identity but spark spiritual growth.
Finance: Expenditure on travel, medical bills, and luxury. Income may be
unstable.
Career: Beneficial for tourism, entertainment, media, government, and
politics.
Domestic & Love Life: Enjoy time with children and siblings. You may
seem detached—practice empathy.
Health: Watch for knee, back, eye pain, BP, or skin and hair problems.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Color: Orange / Maroon
Virgo
In general: A day of entertainment, spiritual growth, and detachment. Travel or study may feature prominently.
Finance: Expenses for education, travel, entertainment, or father-related
needs. Avoid hidden transactions.
Career: Good for arts, tourism, back-end roles, medical, and politics.
Domestic & Love Life: Family get-togethers or travel with family are likely.
Emotional distance may arise.
Health: Eye strain, throat pain, BP, hormonal imbalance, or toothache
possible.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Color: Green / Light Blue
Libra
LIBRA |
In general: A day of mixed results—possible travel, but caution needed due
to obstacles or loss. Reevaluation of social life likely.
Finance: Expenses on travel, business, or communication. Charity or
unconventional gains possible.
Career: Favorable for NGOs, entertainment, insurance, art bars, pubs, and
repair services.
Domestic & Love Life: Stress or disputes among family members may
occur; romance from friendships possible.
Health: Stress, allergies, eye or knee pain, injury possible.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Color: Green / Grey
Scorpio
SCORPIO |
In general: You may feel spiritually detached from fame. A successful day
commercially, with potential travel and growth.
Finance: Expenses for luxury, travel, study, or business. Avoid risky
ventures.
Career: Good for hidden roles, communication, travel, journalism, and
politics.
Domestic & Love Life: Balancing family and work will be important. Ego
clashes or emotional coldness may arise.
Health: Kidney issues, diabetes, hernia, or heart/knee pain possible.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Color: Silver / Saffron / Red
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS |
In general: A day of struggle but with insight. Ketu awakens deep spiritual
or philosophical thoughts.
Finance: Expenses for education, health, or travel. Avoid financial
impulsiveness.
Career: Good for education, spiritual guidance, occult, maintenance, and
doctors.
Domestic & Love Life: Belief-based clashes or disputes with father/in-laws
possible.
Health: Issues like indigestion, body ache, dysentery, or sexual troubles.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Color: Orange / Yellow
Capricorn
CAPRICORN |
In general: A transformative yet intense day. You may face emotional or
career-related issues.
Finance: Expenses for spouse, medical treatment, business, or insurance.
Career: Good for finance, insurance, path labs, occult, and entertainment.
Domestic & Love Life: Power struggles or emotional intensity in
relationships. Possible spouse-related disputes.
Health: Reproductive, heart, eye, or lumbar pain issues may occur.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Color: Pink / Indigo
Aquarius
AQUARIUS |
In general: You may seek freedom in relationships while being busy in
work and family life.
Finance: Expenses for business, vehicle, or spouse likely. Detachment in
partnerships possible.
Career: Good for architects, auto dealers, decoration, entertainment, and
government roles.
Domestic & Love Life: Enjoyment at home is indicated, but disputes within
family possible.
Health: Indigestion, chest issues, back pain, or water retention may occur.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Color: Pink / Grey / Sky Blue
Pisces
PISCES |
In general: A day of enjoyment, healing, and financial gain. Caution advised
in travel and relationships.
Finance: Expenses on children, health, or travel—but also potential gains.
Career: Good for healers, spiritualists, sportspeople, bar/pub owners, and
bankers.
Domestic & Love Life: Romance may peak but could bring disputes if
boundaries aren't respected.
Health: Watch for back pain, eye issues, anxiety, or throat problems.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Color: Red / White