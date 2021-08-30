Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Mumbai's best eco-friendly idol stores

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner! And while Mumbai city and the whole of Maharashtra is prepping to welcome their beloved Bappa, you, on the other hand, must be juggling office work and household chores. And while work and home responsibilities keep you on your toes, there is quite a chance that you forgot to book a Ganpati idol for your home. And if that’s the case, then fret not! As we have curated a list of places from where you can buy Ganpati idols online and offline.

And keeping in mind the deadly after-effects of Ganpati idols made of PoP (Plaster of Paris) on the environment, specifically on waterbodies and marine life, one should skip the idea of buying idols made of PoP and instead go for eco-friendly ones. So, if you are an environmentalist by heart and want to go green this Ganesh Chaturthi, then take note of these places and get your ‘Green Ganesha’!

Paper Ganesh

This can be your best bet if you are planning to buy an ultimate eco-friendly Ganesha because here, you get Ganpati idols made of paper mâché. Yes, you heard it right! Not just that, here, the idols are painted with organic paint. And the best part? These idols are lightweight, strong and unbreakable. And if you are planning to avoid public places like waterbody or the artificial pond, due to lack of social distancing, and want to immerse the idol at home, then a Ganpati made of paper mâché can be your ideal choice.

Where: Crystal point Mall, 1st floor, Link Road, Near D.N. Nagar Metro Station, Andheri – West

Tree Ganesha

As the name suggests, this website sells Ganpati murtis that grow into trees. These unique idols have seeds inside them and are made of red soil, organic fertiliser, and natural colours. So, if you are a climate warrior who wants to plant trees and school people about the importance of eco-friendly Ganpati, then consider booking a Ganpati idol from Tree Ganesha.

Where: Address: Municipal Industrial Estate, 45, Near Sai Service, Worli

To book online, visit – https://www.treeganesha.com/

Akar Arts

These guys sell Ganpati made of paper mâché and shadu, clay in Marathi. Lightweight, robust, easy to carry yet attractive, these Ganpati idols by Akar Arts can be easily immersed in a bucket, tub, or pool if it’s your ‘Society ke Ganpati’. Zero pollution, quick immersion, and an eco-friendly visarjan! Yay! Where: Naik Ganpati Shed, Behind St Anthony High School, Marve Road, Malvani Church, Malad west, Chikku Wadi Rd, Chikuwadi, Malad – West

My Eco Ganesh

From clay to plant and paper mâché idols, this website offers all kinds of eco-friendly idols that are absolute for your green Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 100% natural, their idols are made of natural clay and red soil. The idols are painted with natural colours to avoid any kind of harm to marine life. The idols are easily dissolvable, and the water can later be used for plants. Apart from being eco-friendly, their idols are elegant. Also, they sell eco-friendly makhars made of paper and cardboard. Where: To book, visit – https://myecoganesh.com/

Sayali Kala Kendra

This Nerul, Navi Mumbai-based Ganpati art workshop makes eco-friendly Ganpati and Durga idols and customises them as per your requirement. From 1.5 to 10 feet, here, you can get Ganpati idols of all sizes. And mind you, the idols here are way more beautiful and realistic than any other eco-friendly Ganpati outlet. Don’t believe us? Visit the place and see it yourself!

Where: Address: B-68, Triveni Sagar Cooperative Housing Society, Sector 23, Nerul –East, Navi Mumbai

Eco Hindu

Here, along with Ganesh Murtis, you can also buy eco-friendly puja materials, called puja box. Not just Ganpatis, they also have eco-friendly Gauris too! From Ganpati made of clay, red soil, and paper mâché, they have it all. This website is best for those who have Gauri Ganpati at home, so this year, bring eco-friendly Ganpati and Gauri, and save the planet!

Where: To book, visit – https://www.ecohindu.in/

