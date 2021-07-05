Ganesh Utsav 2021: Central Railway releases list of special trains for Konkan; check out complete list of trains

Central Railway (CR) on Monday released a list of special trains for Konkan. The Central Railway has decided to run 72 special trains to the coastal districts of Maharashtra from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Panvel and Sawantwadi Road / Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh festival.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains adhering all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

Every year, lakhs of devotees travel to their native places in Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi -- which falls on September 10 this year -- from Mumbai and other cities of the state.

Here's the full list of special trains to the coastal district of Maharashtra:

1. CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (36 trips)

01227 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs daily from 05.9.2021 to 22.9.2021 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 14.00 hrs same day.

01228 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.40 hrs daily from 05.9.2021 to 22.9.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.35 hrs next day.



Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

2. CSMT-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

01229 bi-weekly special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday and Friday at 13.10 hrs from 06.9.2021 to 20.9.2021 and arrive Ratnagiri at 22.35 hrs same day.

01230 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Sunday and Thursday at 23.30 hrs from 09.9.2021 to 23.9.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.20 hrs next day.



Halts: Dadar, Thane(only for 01229), Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

3. Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Tri-weekly Special (16 trips)

01231 tri-weekly special will leave Panvel every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 08.00 hrs from 07.9.2021 to 22.9.2021 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 20.00 hrs same day.

01232 tri-weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 20.45 hrs from 07.9.2021 to 22.9.2021 and arrive Panvel at 07.10 hrs next day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

4. Panvel-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

01233 bi-weekly special will leave Panvel every Thursday and Sunday at 08.00 hrs from 09.9.2021 to 23.9.2021 and arrive Ratnagiri at 15.40 hrs same day.

01234 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Monday and Friday at 23.30 hrs from 06.9.2021 to 20.9.2021 and arrive Panvel at 06.00 hrs next day.



Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

Composition of all these specials: One AC-2 Tier cum AC-3Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 second class seating.

Reservation: Bookings for these specials on special charges will commence from 08.7.2021 at all PRS centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.