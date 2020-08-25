FPJ Eco Ganesha: Check out Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's eco-friendly Ganesh idol

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have placed restrictions of Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai, it cannot curb the spirit and enthusiasm that pervades the city at this time. The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has, over the last few days, published many photos of environment-friendly Lord Ganesha idols sent in by different people from their homes.

This initiative has been undertaken in association with the Mumbai Mayor and the winners stand a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award.

But how is Mayor Kishori Pednekar celebrating the festival? Has she undertaken the eco-friendly challenge too? While she has been at the forefront of the organisational efforts -- from reviewing the preparations to even being part of the efforts to ensure everything goes smoothly, we now have a glimpse of the festivities at her residence.

In a photo shared with The Free Press Journal, Pednekar can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at her Byculla residence.