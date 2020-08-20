FPJ's Eco Ganesha: How your Ganesha could win an award from Mumbai Mayor

One of the biggest festivals of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav, will not be the same this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. That is because the maximum city has the maximum number of coronavirus cases and a large scale celebration can make matters worse. The 10-day festival will be celebrated in a simple manner adhering to all government guidelines issued for coronavirus.

With many still bring Lord Ganesha home, the Free Press Journal and Navshakti from this year will be promoting Eco - Ganesha in association with Mumbai Mayor.

All Mumbaikars are invited to participate in this prestigious Mumbai Mayor's choice award by celebrating Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner. All you have to do is opt for an environment-friendly Lord Ganesha idol for your home as well as your housing society and have eco-friendly decoration.

How to participate?

Register your participation by tweeting to our official Twitter handle @fpjindia using the tag #FPJecoganesha.

Send your Eco-Ganesha pictures and videos on our WhatsApp number - 9819093657.

Note: Please send best of 5 photos only and make sure the videos are under 60 seconds.

Eminent celebrity jury will announce five winners from both categories - individual household and housing societies.

One Exclusive Mayor's choice award will be selected by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Every participant will be awarded with a participation certificate.

The winners will be announced and awarded by the Mayor of Mumbai. The Awards Day will be announced by FPJ and Navshakti through advertisement. Until then, stay tuned and have a happy eco-friendly Ganeshotsav!