FPJ Creative Corner: Eco-friendly Ganesh ala re...

Indore: Ala… re Ala… Ganpati ala in surprising colours, idols, forms and compositions. This year, as covid-19 has affected every festive celebrations, Ganesh has shown interesting and innovative ways to bring home the lord and celebrate the 10-day-long fest.

Becoming more aware about after-effects of polluting and harming the environment due to careless acts, Indoreans have not only chosen eco-friendly Ganesh but also chosen to decorate and utilise the Ganesha idol for environment benefit.

From simple perspective designs to creating their own innovative edible Ganesh, Indoreans are ready to charm the fest and create a new best. Bringing some surprising innovations and inspiring idols of Ganesh 2020, we present the ‘Creative Corner’ of this year’s fest.