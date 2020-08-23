Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha with family, performs aarti with nephew Aahil; watch video

As the 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday, Salman Khan and his clan welcomed Lord Ganesha. Following the tradition, the Khan family marked the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha by bringing an idol at their Galaxy residence. Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, Ahil and Aayat were among the others who performed the aarti. Arbaaz's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and Daisy were also present for the celebrations.

Salman Khan's brother-in-law, director Atul Agnihotri took to his Instagram to give fans glimpses of 'Galaxy ka Raja'.

Check out the pictures and videos here: