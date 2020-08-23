Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha with family, performs aarti with nephew Aahil; watch video

As the 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday, Salman Khan and his clan welcomed Lord Ganesha. Following the tradition, the Khan family marked the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha by bringing an idol at their Galaxy residence. Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, Ahil and Aayat were among the others who performed the aarti. Arbaaz's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and Daisy were also present for the celebrations.
Salman Khan's brother-in-law, director Atul Agnihotri took to his Instagram to give fans glimpses of 'Galaxy ka Raja'.
Check out the pictures and videos here:
Ganesh Chaurthi will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. The festival is celebrated by the Khan-daan with much grandeur every year. They have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for over a decade with the same zeal and pomp. While the videos of star-studded visarjan dance and artis often go viral, this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations were only attended by family and a few close friends.