Mumbai: 5 things to do this weekend; especially for every art lover

This weekend, you can enjoy great food along with rocking music and also, spend time in nature. You can also, visit the art show at the newly launched and lavish Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Take a look at the listicle:

Spend your evening with your loved loves at the newly launched rooftop gastropub, Bustle:

Bustle |

Bustle specialises in 100% vegetarian global food with an added Indian twist. The menu features fare across Indian, Lebanese, Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Burmese and more, making sure that there’s something in store for everyone. It also, includes delectable cocktails, mocktails and the restaurant offers amazing view. The place champions both a lounge where you can relax and a party place to dance to the tunes.

Where: Bustle, Borivali (W), Mumbai

When: 12 pm to 1:30 am

Price for two: ₹ 3,200

Celebrate Easter Sunday relishing brunch at Poco Loco:

Poco Loco |

Poco Loco has crafted a menu of dishes which include deliciously warming soups, followed by vibrant salads bursting with fresh ingredients like the Parmigiana (Veg/Chicken) and Green Apple & Goat Cheese Salad striking the perfect balance of sweet and savory. The appetizers are designed to be shared with Poco Loco's twist on a classic dish with Ham Empanadas and Cilantro Aioli, or indulge in the fun and flavorful Fried Egg Tacos.

Poco Loco has all the favorites, from mimosas to Bloody Marys. The restaurant also offers plenty of non-alcoholic options too.

Where: Poco Loco Khar & South Mumbai

When : 7th - 9th April

Price for two: ₹ 2,000

Enjoy Classic Rock along with great food and beverages at Hard Rock Cafe:

Prepare for an unforgettable Sunday night at Hard Rock Cafe where the versatile and powerful band 'Keep Yourself Alive' will perform live.

Keep Yourself Alive is a band whose performance is comprised of an uppercut of explosive energy and a roundhouse kick of stage antics.

Join for an evening of fantastic music, delectable cuisine, and cool beverages.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Seawoods (W), Navi Mumbai

When: April 9. 8 pm

Entry: ₹ 500

Art Show at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre:

‘Sangam/Confluence’ is a group art show co-curated by American curator Jeffrey Deitch and India’s leading cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote. It marks the opening of the Art House, a dedicated space for visual arts at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and celebrates India’s diverse cultural impulses and traditions.

Bringing together the best of India and the world, the exhibition is set to feature works of globally celebrated artists – Anselm Kiefer, Cecily Brown, Francesco Clemente, Lynda Benglis, and Raqib Shaw, and their Indian counterparts – Bharti Kher, Bhupen Khakhar, Ratheesh T, Ranjani Shettar and Shanti Bai.

Where: Jio World Centre, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai

When: Ongoing, 3:30 and 6:30 pm

Price: ₹ 199

Tickets can be booked online

Flamingo boat safari:

Airoli is a destination that is famous for the Flamingo Bird conversation project. You should definitely try the bird watching experience.

Coastal and Marine Biodiversity centres in Airoli and Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary maintain the creek for bird watching. You can go for a boat ride with an expert to appreciate the beautiful birds and enjoy nature.

Where: Flamingo Safari Meeting Point, The Tern Travellers, Mulund (E), Mumbai

When: April 9. 10:30 am

Price: ₹ 1,250

Tickets can be booked online