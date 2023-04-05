Mumbai: 'Apple BKC' to be the first Apple Store in India

'Apple BKC' to be the first Apple Store in Mumbai, India |

Apple has officially announced its first-ever flagship retail store in India's financial capital, Mumbai. It is called ‘Apple BKC’. An official teaser has also surfaced on the Apple India Store website. Apple has revealed the banner of its first retail store in India at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai, marking the opening of Apple BKC.

The Apple website reads, “Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC.”

The store is inspired by the ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxis art popular in Mumbai. Apple BKC creative will also include interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for customers.

As per an official statement by Apple, "To celebrate the opening of the new store, visitors can download the new Apple BKC wallpaper and move to the sounds of Mumbai with a specially curated playlist on Apple Music”. The tech giant plans to open the gates of the store later this month.

As per the official website, customers will be able to exchange their Apple devices and get credit towards the next purchase at the store. Additionally, they will get Apple Store Gift Cards for purchasing products from the store. They will also get an option of 'Genius Bar' where they will get expert service and support. The website also reveals that buyers will be able to place an order online and pick it up from the store.

Apple is expected to open its second store in India in New Delhi at a later date.

