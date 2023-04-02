AI images of Mark Zuckerberg walking the ramp; amaze netizens | Twitter

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is not fond of variety of clothes. The founder is generally seen in a regular pair of t-shirts, jeans, and sneakers. But how about seeing him wearing a designer outfit? Whatever may not be possible in reality can be made true using AI.

Zuckerberg was seen wearing Louis Vuitton outfit and also walking on the ramp. Not in reality but using AI images which makes it difficult to distinguish them from real ones.

Look at Mark Zuckerberg's images below:

Mark Zuckerberg doing rounds on the runway, pure fashionista.



💬Prompt in alt https://t.co/GQB0nXRzHs pic.twitter.com/xYE3zkaGAm — Linus (●ᴗ●) (@LinusEkenstam) March 29, 2023

Social media users reacted to this post and dropped their comments. A Twitter user even shared pictures of CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk.

Check the reactions of the Twitter users to the Zuckerberg's post below:

Turns out @elonmusk was seen there with him as well!



(same prompt, different colours) pic.twitter.com/1gi7CaitKE — Czarek Michalski (@AppleReviewsPL) March 29, 2023

See a few more AI images of Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg in another attire:

Commercial fishing gear so hot right now. pic.twitter.com/KCCHoQyAS0 — BowTiedHalibut (@bowtiedhalibut) March 29, 2023

First outfit is awesome. — Sam Szuchan (@SamuelSzuchan) March 29, 2023

Oh, perfect robotic look on right👍🤣🤗 — Patrick Ohlson (@pp3dp_se) March 29, 2023

I’m a little late to this party… but here’s an action shot from the Vivienne Westwood show 😎 pic.twitter.com/InLaViJ5pf — Business Maven💄 (@BusinessMaven1) March 30, 2023

Gave it a shot myself... Thought I'd give Prince Harry a new career pic.twitter.com/ZpmT1f0OYX — Michello (@MicheloMedia) March 30, 2023

Earlier too, artificial intelligence (AI) images have gone viral on the internet. AI artist Jyo John Mulloor posted a series of images on his Instagram account showing Game of Thrones characters in royal Indian attire. He captioned the post as, "If George R. R. Martin has hired an Indian costume designer for Game of Thrones."

Mulloor revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney.

Check Game of Thrones images below:

AI artist also, created AI images of animals taking selfies. Check the link below:

Mulloor had previously, also posted a series of images showing famous people, including Mahatma Gandhi, B. R. Ambedkar, Mother Teresa, and Elvis Presley, taking a selfie.

These pictures also featured Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin, former US President Abraham Lincoln, scientist Albert Einstein, Jamaican singer Bob Marley, and Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, among others.

"Upon retrieving my old hard drive, I discovered a treasure trove of selfies sent to me by friends from the past," the artist wrote in the caption of the post.

Look at the images of famous personalities from the past taking a selfie:

AI images are being loved by the social media users as they look quite real and people get to see those images which otherwise they may never get to see.

