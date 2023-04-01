World Autism Awareness Day 2023: 7 famous personalities with Autism Spectrum Disorder

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023
World Autism Awareness Day 2023 is an annual celebration to raise awareness about autism and accepting and supporting autistic people in the society and work place. It falls on April 2 every year
Famous comedian, singer, actor, and screenwriter, Dan Aykroyd was diagnosed with Autism in the 1980s. He believed that his blockbuster movie ‘Ghostbusters’ was the result of Autism. He revealed that one of the symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) was the obsession with ghosts
Greta Thunberg, a 20 year-old climate activist has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, OCD, and selective mutism and even faced depression for years. Still, she has been constantly working for the environment by reducing carbon footprint, becoming vegan and upcycling
Scottish singer 62-year-old Susan Boyle was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome which is a form of Autism. Her team of supportive people helped her to thrive in all the major issues she was facing
Clay Marzo, 33-year-old American surfer is known for his 'double-jointed' style of turns and spins. He was diagnosed with the disorder during his childhood, but his mother let him explore his raw capabilities by himself. He won swimming championships after which his focus shifted to surfing
American singer, guitarist, songwriter, and actress Courtney Love, now 58, was diagnosed with Autism when she was nine-year-old. She struggled academically, behaviorally, and with making friends
American chess grandmaster and the eleventh World Chess Champion Bobby Fischer was thought to have Asperger's, paranoid schizophrenia, and OCD. He had issues forming friendships and socializing
The most famous scientist and mathematician in history, Albert Einstein had trouble socializing, especially as an adult. As a child, he experienced severe speech delays and later echolalia, or the habit of repeating sentences to himself. This led many experts to conclude that he appeared somewhere on the autism spectrum
