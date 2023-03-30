World Bipolar Day 2023: Learn to embrace the disorder and live freely like these 6 celebrities

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023
Nothing can stop you from chasing your dreams and seeking medical help for treating bipolar mood disorder is okay
You have every right to live a normal and meaningful life
Don't fear societal stigma attached to seeking psychiatric help. There are 6 such celebrities who acknowledged and revealed about them having bipolar mood disorder
Selena Gomez: revealed in April 2020 that she has bipolar disorder. She aims to normalize conversations about mental health through her platform, 'WonderMind'
Catherine Zeta-Jones: has spoken about her battle with bipolar disorder for years
Demi Lovato: entered rehab, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2011. She became a spokeswoman for mental health awareness campaign 'Be Vocal' in 2015
Mariette Hartley: an Emmy-winning actress, is one of the famous people with bipolar disorder. She has earlier emphasized the importance of getting the right treatment. To quote her words, “If you are on the right medication … stay on it and don’t change. But if it doesn’t seem to be working, then go to a doctor and find the right one for you”
Russell Brand: a British comedian, actor, radio host, writer, and activist who has also published an autobiography, ‘Recovery: Freedom from Our Addiction’, where he has penned down his struggles with drug abuse. He is one of the famous people with bipolar disorder, who speaks openly about instability in his past
Bebe Rexha: once open up and spoke about her bipolar mood disorder, “That was my worst fear all my life: going crazy. I felt like me opening up to my fans was me finally saying, ‘I’m not going to be imprisoned by this’
"And maybe it’ll make somebody not feel imprisoned, in that moment, if they feel like they’re going through a rough time. That’s why I decided to really open up and to free myself from that”
Thanks For Reading!