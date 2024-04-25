Bengaluru This Weekend: From Kailash Kher's Concert To Date Ideas, Here’s What You Can Plan For The Weekend

Canva

After a tiring week at work, weekends give you time to unwind and relax. Although you wish to spend more time in the comfort of your house, it might be a good option to get out and enjoy with friends, family and your loved ones. If you are someone who lives in Bengaluru or is traveling to the city this weekend, take a look at these events you could attend:

Kailash Kher Live : April 27

Padma Shri Kailash Kher is all set to perform LIVE at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield. If you want to experience a night filled with melodious Sufi songs, you should definitely not miss this. It is no secret that Kailash Kher is a maestro when it comes to singing and composing. His songs such as Teri Deewani, Saiyaan and Allah Ke Bande transport you to a different realm and an event like this can be very soothing for your mind and soul.

Ravi Gupta Stand Up Comedy : April 27

‘Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karte’ ft. Ravi Gupta is a solo comedy stand up event taking place at MLR convention center. He is known for his rib-tickling humor and relatability to his audience. A large number of people have shown interest in this event and are all set to attend. If you are looking forward to experiencing a laugh riot, this is the right event for you.

SCC Sky Cinema - Veer Zara : April 27

This is a perfect opportunity for a date night. It is an open sky cinema where you get all cozy and can watch Veer Zara under the stars. Sky Cinema can be an entirely new experience for you and your partner.

Blind Date : April 27

Blind date is a fun event happening at Cubbon Park. If you have been unlucky in matters of the heart, this is a good opportunity for you to interact with multiple dates and probably make a friend out of them. You might even end up finding someone special! This event is a chance to experience how human connections work beyond appearances.

Under The Sky - Sun Downer at Sheraton : April 28

If you like a cool poolside soiree, this is the perfect weekend for you. This is your chance to swim under the starlit sky while grooving to some amazing beats. You could go with your friends and have a great time at this unique affair at Whitefield.

