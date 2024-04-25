In Pics: 7 Must-Visit Places In Jalgaon In 2024

By: Rahul M | April 25, 2024
Patna Devi is a religious place of Hindu devotees. The spiritual spot is also a tourist destination surrounded by hills and greenery.
X/MAHA INFO CENTRE
Parola Fort is another tourist spot in Jalgaon. The place is dedicated to Shri Balaji
Justdial
Waghur Dam is located on the Waghur river in Jalgaon. The place is another beautiful spot in Maharashtra.
Instagram/akshaykhoda
Yewal Wildlife Sanctuary is home to many animals like Bengal Tiger, wild dogs, leopards and much more. The serene place is full of natural biodiversity
Maharashtra Bhraman
Padmalaya Temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesh. It is considered one of the peeths of the Lord Ganpati.
Instagram/natures_route
Shree Manudevi is one of the most beautiful places in Jalgaon. The place is also known for its cleanliness and natural beauty.
LinkedIn/ Sandeep Ahire at jalgaon
The Swinging Tower is an ancient historical monument known for its magnificent architecture and famous for its swings.
Youtube