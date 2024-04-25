7 Famous Personalities Who Failed Before Succeeding

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 25, 2024
After suffering a traumatic childhood and about a 100 rejections before his debut, actor Leonardo DiCaprio worked his way to massive success.
Born into a poor family, Oprah Winfrey went on to become a global icon and one of the richest personalities.
After facing three years of prison time and dealing with addiction, he turned his world upside down and now we all know who this Oscar winner is! Robert Downey Junior!
Coming from a poor family, losing his parents at a young age, actor Shah Rukh Khan carved his own fame and success! He is the King of Bollywood for a reason.
Refusing to accept his fate as a Ticket Collector, MS Dhoni left his government job to pursue his passion. His passion, dedication and hard work makes him one of the greatest cricketers of all time.
Born in a small village of Himachal, Kangana Ranaut ran away from home at 16 and came to Mumbai. She struggled to find work and slept on pavements. She got her break through 'Gangster' and she only soared higher.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui faced difficulties in making ends meets. He once didn't have money to pay his rent. He is one of the most talented actors in the industry now!
