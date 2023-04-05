Priyanka Chopra Jonas proves that she is 'Eternal Style Icon' during her India visit; check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Jonas went for an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade) saree during Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inaugural event
Priyanka is looking glamorous in Amit Aggarwal's brocade saree dress while Nick is looking dapper in the blue colour suit
Priyanka wore a gorgeous sheer see-through embellished gown, Nick on the other hand chose oversize blazer with embroidered top and baggy pants for the NMACC launch event
Her gown was embellished with ruffles and jewels. The diva looked absolutely phenomenal in the outfit
Priyanka Chopra wore a stylish gold ruched form-fitting dress with a plunging neckline and a black velvet bow served as a sweet accent on the otherwise fully metallic gown; in a press conference in Mumbai to promote her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel
At Citadel Premiere, Priyanka opted for a thigh-high printed teal dress with a trail, while Richard looked dapper in a black pant-suit set
Priyanka looked like an eternal beauty in the Versace dress
