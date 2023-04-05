Nick Jonas is the kind of husband every girl desires; this VIDEO says it all

Instagram- Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a charismatic couple and they are often seen giving major couple goals.

The couple were recently seen at the launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, an evening when the entire Bollywood got together; danced and partied hard.

Nick Jonas has time and again, proven that he is a darling and a caring husband with his thoughtful actions. Once again, his love for 'The Desi Girl' was captured in a video.

In the recent video doing the rounds, Nick Jonas was waiting for his wife to complete her performance and grab his hand. He offers a helping hand to Priyanka Chopra and fixes her dress.

Nick Jonas proved that he is the husband every girl desires and now everyone is saying, "National Jiju is gentleman."

WATCH:

The act was captured after Ranveer Singh gets Priyanka Chopra on stage and they both perform on their blockbuster song 'Gallan Goodiyaan'.

WATCH:

Nick Jonas is winning hearts and social media users started dropping their comments on the video.

The comments of netizens were:

"Omg! He literally fixed her dress by sitting down; goals."

"Nick is such a sweetheart."

"She made the right choice by marrying Nick. He seems like a gentleman through and through."

"Jiju ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge."

"Nick is like a 61-year-old in 25 year body. He is so grounded and stable."

"Peecee deserve him and Nick deserves her. They both compliment each other as whole."

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogacy.

Priyanka is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming show 'Citadel' co-starring Richard Madden in India.

