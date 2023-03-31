Priyanka Chopra Jonas froze her eggs, know more about the process

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2023
A woman's fertility is said to decline after 30. Priyanka Chopra Jonas says that she froze her eggs as it allowed her to continue working while minimizing the pressure of her biological clock
She said, "I felt such a freedom. I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. And I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with"
What is egg freezing process? It is the process of retrieval of eggs from the woman's ovaries and freezing them for later use when the woman feels she is ready for conception and pregnancy. These eggs are not compromised in quality for up to 10 years after the freezing process is done
Later, the egg is fertilised with the sperm from the male partner and embryo develops which is then transferred into the female uterus
Priyanka said she encourages everyone to freeze their eggs, especially if they can afford to save up money for the procedure
The global star added, "It's the best gift you will give yourself because you are taking the power from your biological clock, and you can work until however long you want. Your eggs will still be the same age as when you froze them, for people who want kids"
Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, who was born via surrogate in January 2022
