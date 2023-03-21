Ramzan 2023: 7 Best food places to visit in Mumbai during this holy month to satisfy your hunger pangs

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 21, 2023
Lucknowee Tunday Kebab (Jogeshwari): is a delicious and popular dish from Lucknow, India and most preferred food item during the holy month of Ramadan/ Ramzan in Mumbai
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala (Mohammed Ali Road): is a popular mithai shop and during the holy month of Ramadan, they offer a wide variety of delicious, freshly made treats which includes kaju katli, kesar peda, shahi gulab jamun, badam pista burfi, and besan laddoo and many more
Shabbir’s Tawakkal Sweets (Kumbharwada): offers mouth watering malpuas in Mumbai and a variety of other sweets like gulab jamun, laddu, and burfi
Zaika Delicious Fast Food (Byculla): Their must-try dishes are Chicken Cheese Tikka, Crispy Chicken Rice, and many others. The best way to celebrate Ramadan in Mumbai is to relish the good here
Nawab Seekh Corner (Kurla West): serves satiating North Indian dishes and Seekh Parathas
Yari Chote Miyan (Versova): serves sumptuous Boti Kebab and Bhuna Pavis and is a great place for Ramadan food in Mumbai
Baba Falooda (Mahim): Falooda is a sweet treat that you can enjoy during this holy month and in these hot days in Mumbai. This place serves unique varieties of Falooda that are absolutely delicious
