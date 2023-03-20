Ramzan 2023: 12 Rules to keep in mind during this holy month | FPJ

Ramzan/ Ramadan is a holy month when Muslims observe strict fasts known as ‘Roza’, recite prayers, read the holy book of ‘Quran’ and practice charity. This year, Ramadan is likely to begin on March 22 when the moon is to be seen over Mecca, and conclude on Friday, April 21 with 'Eid-al-Fitr'. But there are a few rules that one must definitely follow while observing these fast during the holy month.

Ramadan Fasting Rules:

1. People practicing Islam can have food and drinks only before the sun rises and after the sun sets.

2. Drinking water is also not permissible during Ramadan fasting.

3. It is necessary to stay away from all kinds of worldly pleasures and committing sins during the holy month of Ramadan.

4. The meal consumed before sunrise is called ‘Sehri’, and the meal consumed after sunset is called ‘Iftar’ and people break the fast according to this.

5. Muslims need to practice charity and donations. They should practice alms giving known as 'Zakat', which is a must thing along with fasting.

6. One need to follow Islam teachings by refraining from violence, anger, envy, greed, lust, and gossip, and practice brotherhood.

7. Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and people who are physically or mentally ill should not observe fasting during this time. Children under puberty don't need to observe fast.

8. If you are travelling during Ramadan, or are sick, you should not observe the fast.

9. According to a Hadith, observing the Ramadan fast is forbidden for menstruating women.

10. If the circumstance preventing fasting is temporary, a person is required to make up for the missed days after the month of Ramadan is over and before the next Ramadan arrives.

11. If an individual breaks his/her Ramadan fast out of forgetfulness, then the person must make up for the entire day later. One must either fast for 60 days after Ramadan or feed 60 people in need (according to the Hanafi school) and fast one day extra.

12. People who are physically unwell should donate the amount of a normal person's diet for each day missed if they are financially capable.