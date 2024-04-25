Mumbai This Weekend: Experience Naruto Night, Summer Pool Party And Much More In The City

Paytm Insider

Hey, Mumbaikar no more searching for places or events to visit this weekend, as we have picked the best things to do this week. From concert nights where you can dance to pool parties to beat the heat, there is entertainment and enjoyment that you will cherish. Explore the list of exciting events we have given below:

Aditya Gadhvi Live Concert

Aditya Gadhvi Live Concert | Paytm Insider

You must have heard the viral song 'Khalasi' during the Navratri. No one could control themselves from dancing to the rhythm of that song. The hitmaker of that iconic song, Aditya Gadhvi, is here with a live music concert in Machi Mumbai. Packed with an electrifying night, get ready to experience live dance, classical performance and 15+ musicians at the concert. Take your friend group or family and enjoy the best concert happening this weekend in Mumbai.

When: 27th April, 2024 | 7 PM

Where: Nesco Center, Mumbai

Book Here

Grin Revolution: Shreeja Live

Paytm Insider

Weekends are incomplete without comedy shows, and to fill your night with endless laughter and joy, Shreeja is bringing Live comedy in Mumbai. Take your date for a comedy show because what's better than making them laugh? With endless jokes and relatable memes, the night promises the best comedy live event.

When: 26th April - 27th April | 10 PM

Where: Mukti Manch, Mumbai

Book Here

High Dive 2.0 Mumbai's First Summer Pool Party

Summer pool party in Mumbai | Paytm Insider

Beat the heat by joining The Mumbai's first summer pool party. Get ready to dive in the pool, get soaked and refresh yourself at the High Dive 2.0 pool party. Dance to some of the amazing DJs by Bunny DJ Calvin, DJ Atharva and many more. Take your friend group or lover and experience the ultimate pool party in Mumbai.

When: 28th April, 2024 | 1 PM

Where: The Lalit Mumbai

Book Here

Thrifty X Mystery Match

Mystery Match Event | Paytm Insider

Get ready to play some fun games, socialise with strangers and make new friendships at the Thrifty x Mystery event in Mumbai. Break the ice and bring the extrovert out from you. There are many unique games and mysteries awaiting you, so get ready to make unforgettable memories, a night with laughter and building new friendships.

When: 28th April | 2 PM

Where: Brew Haus Cafe, Mumbai

Book Here

Naruto Trivia and Cosplay Night

Trivia and Cosplay Night for Naruto Fans | Paytm Insider

Dive into the perfect Trivia Night with your favourite Anime, Naruto. A night dedicated to all Naruto fans, where you'll be tested based on your knowledge about the jutsu, power of friendship and village lore. The winner will receive an exciting prize. So get ready to cosplay your favourite Naruto character and win amazing gifts.

When: 27th April, 2024 | 6 PM

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, Mumbai

Book Here