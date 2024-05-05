Shimla In Pics: 7 Mesmerising Sites You Cannot Miss In Himachal Pradesh's Capital

By: Rahul M | May 05, 2024

Himachal Pradesh is the Fairy Land of India. This magnificent place is known for its pure beauty and snowy region. Kufri is one of the place to visit which is a famous hill station in Shimla.

Canva

Chadwick Falls is situated in Shimla and is also known as one of the popular places of Himachal Pradesh.

Canva

Christ Church, one of the oldest churches in Shimla, stands as a testament to the region's rich history. This ancient church is a spiritual haven for those who seek solace.

Canva

The Beas River is considered an important river. The majestic river flows from state's capital, making its surroundings lush greenery.

Trip Advisor

Jakhu Temple is home to Lord Hanuman and is considered one of the oldest temples in Shimla.

Canva

Annadale is another beautiful place situated in the Shimla. The place is surrounded by valleys and lush greenery and is also considered one of the best picnic spots in Shimla.

Trans India Travels

Kalpa, a small village surrounded by the Sutlej River, is considered as one of the holiest places for Hindus due to the presence of Kinner Kailash.

Canva