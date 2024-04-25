From Kashi Vishwanath Temple To Kedar Ghat, Top Places In Varanasi You Must Visit

By: Rahul M | April 25, 2024
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple is the most popular place in Varanasi. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and has a tower plated with 800 kg gold.
Instagram | Apna Banaras
One of the must-visit places in Varanasi is the Dashashwamedh Ghat, which is famous for the Ganga Aarti. It offers an amazing experience for devotees and spiritual people.
Varanasi Tourism
If you are a Lord Hanuman devotee, then don't miss the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. The temple was built in the 1900s and dedicated to Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman.
Tripadvisor
Built-in 1965, Shri Satyanarayan Tulsi Manas Mandir is a temple dedicated to Lord Rama. The temple has been named after the saint poet Tulsi Das. It is a holy and peaceful place.
Tripadvisor
Located in the cultural capital of India, the New Vishwanath temple is a holy place where Lord Shiva's energy resides. The place has a positive energy and a peaceful environment.
Canva
One of the oldest Ghats in Varanasi, Kedar Ghat is considered the best and cleaner for bathing. You can offer prayer at Kedareshwar temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Tripadvisor
Don't forget to shop from the popular Vishwanath Gali. You can find traditional attire, jewellery, household items, lord idols, decor pieces and much more.
Facebook | Pujaabhishekam