Meet the luckiest people on earth: The ones with destiny number 6

Today is 15, a day significant for number 6, 15, and 24. People who belong to this number are born with the ability to charm others and make their own lives comfortable. Those under the influence of Venus are capable of controlling others and earn money by pleasing them. Some of them will also follow spiritual pursuits, forsaking all material things. Those born on the 6, 15, and 24 of every month are said to be under the influence of number 6.

General qualities

People who are brave and have magnetic eyes surely belong to the ruling planet Venus. The mind always gets drawn towards beautiful things, poetry, music, other fine arts, and the enjoyment of sensual pleasures. Their only desire is to lead happy lives and they are enticed by worldly enjoyments. They will find it hard to accept that the pleasures of the world are transient, but they are not atheists. They think several times before they start doing anything.

Failures and hardships will never deter them but only prompt them to try again with renewed strength and expectation. Their only aim in life to rise to a position of distinction and acquire much wealth. It is not surprising that these people who are blessed with attractive features, the quality of perseverance and an eye for goals, will attain all material comforts and luxuries.

They can be termed as the luckiest people on earth. The people who are drawn to fine arts like poetry, painting, music and dance, are the ones who are responsible for the preservation and maintenance of age old sculptures, artefacts and historical monuments. As these people love to be in a beautiful environment, they will take great pleasure in gardening and decorating their homes. They would like to lead a luxurious life. They cannot think of a life without servants at their beck and call. Their love for beauty will make them fill their homes with attractive things. Even men of this number will love to wear jewellery.

Love, affection, mercy, and compassion are their distinctive traits. They will be patient and tolerant even towards strangers. They have smiling faces. Though they look like large-hearted people, they will not come forward to help or do anything even to those who made them happy. A great number of people would be fooled by their flattery and sweet talk. Their desire for fame makes them spend lavishly and so they patronize many artistes. Prominent dancers, artistes, poets and musicians belong to this number.

Even today we can find many top artists and musicians in the world belonging to this number. Because of their attractive personalities, they will be very popular and win favors from others. Those interested in the fine arts would help them often. They will never face as shortage of basic needs like food, clothing, shelter and sleep, as somebody will always help them.

They are very much concerned about their own health & will consume a lot of health drinks, food and tonics. These people are not content just with reading, hearing and seeing the pleasures of the world but want to experience them also and this will result in the waste of much of their vital energy. These people are exceptionally blessed when it comes to the gift of bearing children.

Number 15: This is a combination of 1 Sun and 5 Mercury. Both are connected with intellect and ready wit. This makes the person popular, friendly and materially successful. These people love luxury, materials and prosperity. They are interested in fine art, music and literature. They become very popular and receive cooperation from the rich and powerful. They are blessed with expensive and luxurious things. People born on the 15th are tender, emotional, attractive and stay young looking for a long time.

