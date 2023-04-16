Know everything about Miss India 2023- Nandini Gupta | Instagram- Femini Miss India

Nandini Gupta who hails from Rajasthan was crowned as the Miss India 2023 in a grand ceremony on April 15 at Imphal, Manipur. Delhi's Shreya Poonja became the first runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned the 2nd runner-up.

Nandini will represent India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant, to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Let's know more about Nandini Gupta:

Nandini Gupta is 19 years old and hails from Kota, one of the biggest coaching hubs in the country for engineering and medical aspirants. The new Miss World India holds a Business Management degree.

As a young child, Nandini showed excellent hospitality skills and was determined on winning the Miss India beauty pageant. She is a model and a student.

According to the Miss India organisation, Ratan Tata is the most influential person in Nandini's life. "He does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. Loved by millions and is always grounded," she said in an interview. Nandini is also, inspired by beauty queen Priyanka Chopra because of her innumerable achievements.

The official Instagram handle for Femina Miss India page posted a picture of Nandini's winning moment with the caption, “WORLD - here she comes!

They wrote, "Nandini Gupta has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We're so proud and can't wait to see her on the Miss World stage! We're so proud of your journey and all the hard work you've undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine always! Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023.”

Check their post below:

Notably, Nandini won the 59th edition of the beauty pageant. The grand finale ceremony was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity. The dynamic duo, Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednekar hosted the show and kept the audience engaged with their wits and improvisations. The event saw performances by Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.