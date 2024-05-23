Aditi Rao Hydari Oozes Summer Fashion At Cannes 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 23, 2024
Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is currently at the French Riviera to attend the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival
All images from Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
The Heeramandi star posted her first OOTD in a floral dress, embracing the summer fashion at Cannes
Exuding grace and sunshine vibe, the dress from the designers Gauri and Nainika boasted of giant yellow floral prints and a flowy bottom.
The subtle natural makeup with pink lips and messy bun effortlessly complemented her summery, windswept look
The floral attire was perfectly styled with statement jewellery that featured a stack of gold rings and pearl and gold dangling earrings.
This is the third time the 'Maha Samudram' star is attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022. She also graced the red carpet last year and is back again this year.
