World Pageants Day 2023: Check pics of 6 'Miss World' from India

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023

International Pageant Day has been celebrated on April 8 every year since 2018. It recognizes the dedication of all the women around the world who compete in pageants

Miss World Reita Faria: was the first woman from India to be crowned in 1966

Miss World Aishwarya Rai: Aishwarya won the Miss World Title in 1994

Miss World Diana Hayden: Diana won the Miss World in 1997

Miss World Yukta Mookhey: Yukta Mookhey won the Miss World in 1999

Miss World Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra won the title of Miss World in 2000

Miss World Manushi Chillar: Manushi Chillar won the Miss World title in 2017 and made India proud same like the other 5

