From Ratan Tata to Amitabh Bachchan; 7 Famous Indian personalities who own rare Vintage Cars

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 19, 2023
Ratan Tata's 1978 Buick Skylark: is a part of his prized collection of cars. He is a fervent automobile enthusiast, who earlier used to showcase his exotic cars on the Marine Drive in Mumbai
Jackie Shroff’s SS Jaguar 100: He owns a elegant white SS Jaguar 100. It’s a vibrant expression of the automotive design of its era
Yohan Poonawalla: Chairman of the Poonawalla Engineering Group, possesses numerous classic cars, including these two Rolls-Royces. The vehicle on the right was manufactured between 1959 and 1962, and on the left, is Silver Cloud 2 is incredibly rare, as only 258 of these cars were ever built. This particular model is an LWB version
Rajnikanth’s Premier Padmini: is also a staple ‘kali-peeli’ taxi in Mumbai. It may not be plush, but it’s definitely a name and a car design everyone recognizes
Hrithik Roshan’s 1966 Ford Mustang: Apart from his Rolls-Royce and Maybach, Roshan also owns a vintage American pony. This 1966 Ford Mustang is the classic rock ‘n’ roll of carmaking and a true class of its own
MS Dhoni’s Pontiac Firebird: Dhoni is a highly discerning motorhead. The car also a left-hand drive since Pontiac designed this car keeping American streets in mind
Amitabh Bachchan’s Ford Prefect: was gifted to him by a very close and dear friend. The luxury vintage car was produced in the UK between 1938 and 1961
