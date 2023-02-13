IN PICS: Vintage Car Fiesta showcased timeless classics at Mumbai's World Trade Centre on Sunday

By: Chhaya Gupta | February 13, 2023

40th annual Vintage Car Fiesta was organised by VCCCI (Vintage & Classic Car Club of India) at World Trade Centre, Mumbai

The event was flagged off by the Honorable Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Mangal Lodha Ji along with Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar

In pic: A vintage police van used to carry prisoners

Participants from Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad showcased their priceless possessions

Best Restored Vintage Car was 1935 Rolls Royce Phantom III owned by Chennai's Shankar Sundaram

Royal timeless beauties including oldest, Abbas Y. Jasdanwalla with his 1903 Humberette was the first car which was flagged off

Rally proceeded till Bandra Kurla Complex and returned back

Vintage & Classic Car Club of India is the oldest and foremost vintage car clubs of India

Thanks For Reading!

40th Annual Vintage Car Fiesta: Over 150 vintage vehicles to grace Mumbai roads on Sunday
Find out More