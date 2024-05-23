Mount Abu In Pictures: Explore These 7 Beautiful Places On The Hill Station

By: Sunanda Singh | May 23, 2024
Mount Abu is a famous location in Rajasthan. The hill station holds numerous natural beauties, one of which is Nakki Lake. The serene lake is considered a significant place in the state.
Delwara Temple, also known as Delvada Temples, is a Jain Temple that leaves visitors in awe with its astounding architecture. Located just a stone's throw away from the town, it's a must-see for architecture enthusiasts.
Toad Rock, a famous spot in Rajasthan, is a rock shaped like a toad, surrounded by lush greenery. It's not just a sight to behold, but also a thrilling site for trekking, promising an adventure like no other in the state.
Achalgarh Fort is located on the outskirts of town, on the top of a mountain, which provides panoramic views of mountains and their valleys.
Arbuda Devi Temple is situated on Mount Abu. The revered temple is a must-visit site for spiritual seekers.
Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary is home to numerous wildlife animals and birds, including leopards, wild boars, chinkaras, Indian Silverbills and more.
Shri Raghunath Temple is home to Lord Rama. It is another famous temple in town that you should not miss while traveling the town.
