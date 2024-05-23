7 Tips To Prevent Heat Stroke And Dehydration In Hot Weather

By: Rahul M | May 23, 2024
Going out during the hot weather can lead to heat stroke and dehydration. Try to avoid going out during the peak heat time of the day.
All images from Canva
Drink plenty of water during the heat wave to prevent dehydration and heat stroke.
Avoid wearing tight and uncomfortable clothes. Opt for light-weight and loose-fitting clothes as they will keep your body cool.
Include indoor workouts and exercises during the summer to prevent yourself from heat stroke.
Carry a hat or umbrella when going out on the sunny days. Walk in shade if possible.
Incorporate healthy juice and beverages into your summer diet. It will give you hydration and essential nutrients.
Protect yourself from sun burn and avoid direct exposure to the sun, as it can lead to heat stroke and dehydration.