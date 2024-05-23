World Turtle Day 2024: High Time We Save These Endangered Species

By: Rahul M | May 23, 2024
World Turtle Day is celebrated on May 23 every year. It was started by The American Tortoise Rescue in the year 2000.
It is a day dedicated to spread awareness about the endangered species and take human actions to protect them.
There is a difference between turtles and tortoises. Turtles live up to 40 years whereas tortoises can live up to 300 years. They are an important species in the ecosystem as they help in keeping the shores clean by feeding on the dead fishes that are washed on the shore.
This day is observed to spread awareness about how human interference can affect the existence and extinction of Turtles and Tortoises.
Sea Turtles suffer from exploitation and poaching. Oil Spills and marine pollution is also a threat to the aqua species.
To observe World Turtle Day with your loved ones, you can adopt a turtle and them home. You will learn a lot about them. They do not need much attention and care as they are low maintenance.
You can donate to Turtle conservation centers or volunteer to work at the Turtle Rescue center to spread aware on World Turtle Day