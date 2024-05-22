Buddha Purnima 2024: Inspirational Quotes By Buddha

By: Rahul M | May 22, 2024
Buddha Purnima is celebrated on the occasion of birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. This year, it will be celebrated on May 23, Thursday. Here are a few quotes by Buddha.
“However many holy words you read, however many you speak, what good will they do you if you do not act on upon them?” ― Buddha Gautam
“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.” ― Buddha Gautam
“Let us rise up and be thankful, for if we didn't learn a lot at least we learned a little, and if we didn't learn a little, at least we didn't get sick, and if we got sick, at least we didn't die; so, let us all be thankful.” ― Buddha Gautam
“You only lose what you cling to.” ― Buddha Gautam
"We are what we think. All that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts, we make the world." ― Buddha Gautam
"When one has the feeling of dislike for evil, when one feels tranquil, one finds pleasure in listening to good teachings; when one has these feelings and appreciates them, one is free of fear." ― Buddha Gautam