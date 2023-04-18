Apple store opens up in Mumbai, fan brings 1984 vintage computer to grand opening |

Mumbai: Tech giant Apple is ready to launch its first retail store in India in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex area today, on April 18. Ahead of the grand opening, Apple fans were seen making long queues outside the store.

One fan was seen carrying a vintage Apple computer which he said he bought in 1984. "I brought this just to show Apple's journey. I bought this in 1984, and since then, have been using Apple products. This is a 2 Megabytes, black and white computer but now Apple is making 4K, even 8K, resolution displays, so Apple has come a long way," said the fan.

The opening is scheduled at 11 am today but fans have been lining outside the store several hours before the opening. "I have been standing here since 6 am," added the fan. "Mumbai is a big city, they should open another store."

WATCH:

The store will display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag. Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them.

Apple's second store will come up in New Delhi on April 20.

The iPhone maker celebrates more than 25 years in India in 2023. On Monday, April 17, the company said its first two stores in the country mark a major expansion plan for the company.

"This week, as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India, the company is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the rapidly growing community of Indian developers," the company said in a statement.

Apple said that both the stores in Mumbai and Delhi will resonate with the local culture.

"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we are excited to build on our long-standing history - supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

Apple exports from India are estimated to have crossed USD 5 billion in the financial year 2022-23 which is about half of the total exports of 'Made In India' phones.

From 50,000 iPhones sold in India when the first version was launched in 2008, to more than 70 lakh sold in 2022, Apple's popularity has consistently gone up. It has also surpassed two crore iPhone users in India, with more than 90 per cent remaining loyal to the brand.

The opening of the first Indian Apple store in Mumbai's BKC, is a mega event for the firm, for which the CEO, Tim Cook himself is in town.

The Apple store has products, merchandise and services like repairing the gadgets available for customers. The customers will be able to check out the products and can also educate themselves on how to use them optimally.

