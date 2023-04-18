Watch Tim Cook open the doors for Apple's first India store in Mumbai; get live updates here

18 April 2023 11:26 AM IST
Customers get a new tote bag at the Apple store in BKC
Customers will now be able to visit the store to purchase Apple products between 11 am to 10 pm
Apple CEO interacts with Apple fans and users present at the store
Tim Cook welcomes the Apple fans at first Apple store in India
People stand in queue outside the store before its opening.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to inaugurate the first Apple store in India.
Tim Cook | Image: Wikipedia
18 April 2023 10:47 AM IST
Apple BKC to open for public at 11 am today
From the vibrant Mumbai-themed aesthetics, handcrafted timber roof panels and simple yet sleek design, here are things to watch out for as Apple opens doors to the store at Jio World Drive mall in BKC.
