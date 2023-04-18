 Watch Tim Cook open the doors for Apple's first India store in Mumbai; get live updates here
Watch Tim Cook open the doors for Apple's first India store in Mumbai; get live updates here

Tim Cook welcomes the Apple fans at first Apple store in India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Customers get a new tote bag at the Apple store in BKC

Customers will now be able to visit the store to purchase Apple products between 11 am to 10 pm

Apple CEO interacts with Apple fans and users present at the store

Tim Cook welcomes the Apple fans at first Apple store in India

People stand in queue outside the store before its opening.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to inaugurate the first Apple store in India.

Apple BKC to open for public at 11 am today

From the vibrant Mumbai-themed aesthetics, handcrafted timber roof panels and simple yet sleek design, here are things to watch out for as Apple opens doors to the store at Jio World Drive mall in BKC.

article-image

