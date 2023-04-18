Mumbai: With the hype surrounding Apple's 1st store in India, here's what it offers

Apple BKC store | Twitter

From 50,000 iPhones sold in India when the first version was launched in 2008, to more than 70 lakh sold in 2022, Apple's popularity has consistently gone up. It has also surpassed two crore iPhone users in India, with more than 90 per cent remaining loyal to the brand.

It only makes sense that the opening of the first Indian Apple store in Mumbai's BKC, is a mega event for the firm, for which Tim Cook himself is in town.

What's the hype all about?

Apart from the vibrant Mumbai-themed aesthetics, handcrafted timber roof panels and simple yet sleek design, here are things to watch out for as Apple opens doors to the store at Jio World Drive mall in BKC.

The store will be open for customers today at 11 AM, in the presence of CEO Tim Cook who met the Ambanis at Antilia and enjoyed Vada Pao with Madhuri Dixit.

What to look out for?

Its staff consists of 100 customer service executives who are able to communicate with visitors in 20 languages.

The entire building is run entirely on renewable energy, with a solar array integrated into the design.

Orders can be placed online and picked up from the store whenever convenient, so that consumers don't have to cue up at the outlet, which is twice as big as the second one in Delhi's Saket.

Apart from these, Apple loyalists and new customers will be able to download interactive wallpapers, and can listen to a curated playlist for the BKC outlet.