 Mumbai: With the hype surrounding Apple's 1st store in India, here's what it offers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMumbai: With the hype surrounding Apple's 1st store in India, here's what it offers

Mumbai: With the hype surrounding Apple's 1st store in India, here's what it offers

Its staff consists of 100 customer service executives who are able to communicate with visitors in 20 languages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 05:50 AM IST
article-image
Apple BKC store | Twitter

From 50,000 iPhones sold in India when the first version was launched in 2008, to more than 70 lakh sold in 2022, Apple's popularity has consistently gone up. It has also surpassed two crore iPhone users in India, with more than 90 per cent remaining loyal to the brand.

It only makes sense that the opening of the first Indian Apple store in Mumbai's BKC, is a mega event for the firm, for which Tim Cook himself is in town.

Read Also
Watch: Did Tim Cook just pay a visit to Mukesh Ambani at Antilia ahead of Apple's store launch?
article-image

What's the hype all about?

Apart from the vibrant Mumbai-themed aesthetics, handcrafted timber roof panels and simple yet sleek design, here are things to watch out for as Apple opens doors to the store at Jio World Drive mall in BKC.

The store will be open for customers today at 11 AM, in the presence of CEO Tim Cook who met the Ambanis at Antilia and enjoyed Vada Pao with Madhuri Dixit.

Read Also
Apple CEO Tim Cook may meet PM Modi during India visit to launch stores in Mumbai and Delhi
article-image

What to look out for?

  • Its staff consists of 100 customer service executives who are able to communicate with visitors in 20 languages.

  • The entire building is run entirely on renewable energy, with a solar array integrated into the design.

  • Orders can be placed online and picked up from the store whenever convenient, so that consumers don't have to cue up at the outlet, which is twice as big as the second one in Delhi's Saket.

  • Apart from these, Apple loyalists and new customers will be able to download interactive wallpapers, and can listen to a curated playlist for the BKC outlet.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: With the hype surrounding Apple's 1st store in India, here's what it offers

Mumbai: With the hype surrounding Apple's 1st store in India, here's what it offers

Ashneer Grover shares his take on Blinkit strike in Delhi-NCR; says 10 min delivery has no economics

Ashneer Grover shares his take on Blinkit strike in Delhi-NCR; says 10 min delivery has no economics

Indian Railways clocks 25% jump in revenue for FY23

Indian Railways clocks 25% jump in revenue for FY23

Air India to hike salaries for 2,700 pilots, 5,600 cabin crew under new compensation structure

Air India to hike salaries for 2,700 pilots, 5,600 cabin crew under new compensation structure

Motherson Sumi increases stake in joint venture with South Korea's Youngshin by 30 per cent for Rs...

Motherson Sumi increases stake in joint venture with South Korea's Youngshin by 30 per cent for Rs...